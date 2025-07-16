The stunning Dorset holiday home and sleek Audi RS6 up for grabs in BOTB’s dream prize draw. | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A luxury holiday home, a £69k Audi, and £30k furnishings could be yours for less than £1 — here’s how to enter BOTB’s latest dream prize draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imagine owning a luxury lakeside holiday home in Dorset worth £725,000, complete with £30,000 of designer furnishings and a £69,000 Audi RS6 on your driveway — all for less than the price of a coffee. BOTB is giving you the chance to make it happen, and tickets are just 99p if you enter by Monday, July 28.

This four-bedroom, Scandinavian-inspired retreat sits on the exclusive Silverlake estate near Dorchester, surrounded by nature, walking trails, tennis courts, and its own spa. Inside, it’s a masterclass in modern design: open-plan living, a log burner, balcony views and three sleek bathrooms, all opening out to a west-facing garden and deck.

You’ll also enjoy the peace of mind of a secure, private estate, with access to beautifully landscaped grounds, lakeside views, a boat store, and even a membership to the luxurious Hurricane Spa. Whether you’re entertaining friends on the full-width decking or soaking up sunsets on the balcony, this home is designed for total relaxation and style.

And the Audi RS6 is no less impressive. This Ibis White German powerhouse boasts a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 591bhp, roaring from 0 to 60mph in just 3.6 seconds. Its striking 22” Golden Vossen alloys and aggressive stance make it a head-turner everywhere you go — a perfect companion for your new luxury lifestyle.

That’s not all: BOTB also offers three alternative prize options if you’d prefer cash in the bank — including a full cash alternative of £571,000. But with tickets at just 99p, why not take your shot at the full dream package?

Don’t miss out — enter now at BOTB for just 99p and you could be unlocking the door to your dream lifestyle.

MySweetSmile Get wedding photo-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Wedding season is here — and so are all the photos you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re the bride, the groom or just a guest, you’ll want a confident, glowing smile in every shot. That’s where MySweetSmile comes in. This UK best-seller promises peroxide-free, gentle whitening that fits effortlessly into your routine. From their teeth whitening powder for brides to quick-fix strips for guests and a handy pen for grooms, you’ll be ready for your close-up on the big day. Shop the full MySweetSmile wedding-ready range here.