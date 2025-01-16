Don't miss this half price large capacity Tefal air fryer deal live on Amazon today

By Gareth Butterfield
Published 16th Jan 2025, 18:00 BST
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Air fryer deals tend to be a bit sparse during January - but this one we spotted is too good not to share

Tefal calls this air fryer its "Easy Fry Mega". It's one size bigger than the "Max" and it has a 7.5-litre capacity.

Truth be told, that's not massive in the world of air fryers - but it is a relatively cavernous capacity for a single-drawer unit.

The most impressive thing about this air fryer, though, is the price. If you're quick, and you can catch the limited-time deal, you can grab one for £69.99. It's a 50% saving over the £139.99 RRP.

That makes it quite remarkable value for an air fryer that can feed a full family in one cycle, and especially from a recognised brand with a solid reputation like Tefal.

One of the things we like about this style of single-drawer air fryer is its compact size. For an appliance that can fit 7.5-litres of ingredients in, it takes up very little space on a worktop.

It also has eight presets, and everything works off a rotary nob. Some people will prefer buttons, but single controls like this are great once you've worked them out.

This half-price deal will only last as long as stock is available, so click here to jump on it before they run out.

