A DNA test can uncover your ancestry and connect you to relatives, but it can also expose family secrets and raise privacy risks. Here’s what you need to know.

It sounds so simple. Spit in a tube, post it off, and a few weeks later you’ll get a neat little report showing your ancestry and maybe a few distant cousins.

No wonder DNA test kits have become one of the most popular gifts in the UK over the past decade, with more than 26 million people worldwide already trying them.

But what if that test didn’t just tell you where your great-grandparents came from but also revealed a secret that turned your world upside down?

For many people, DNA testing is fun and fascinating. For others, it can be deeply confronting. Family secrets may surface, identity can feel shaken, and genetic privacy becomes a real concern.

Here’s what recent research and real-life stories reveal about the life-changing potential and hidden risks of home DNA testing. Before you buy a DNA test kit in the UK, make sure you know what you’re really signing up for.

The joy of connection and the stories that change lives

For many, DNA tests deliver exactly what they hoped for. A recent study published by Cosmos Magazine found that 82 per cent of people who took a home DNA test and used a relative-matching service identified at least one previously unknown family member. Sixty-one per cent said they learned something new about themselves or their family.

“Many are just curious about their families and interested in building out their family trees,” said Christi Guerrini of Baylor College of Medicine. “But quite a lot are looking for someone or hoping to confirm something in particular.” (Cosmos, 2023)

Some of the stories are heartwarming. Professor Turi King, co-presenter of DNA Family Secrets on BBC Two, has seen countless lives transformed. “You really feel the enormity of what you’re doing because you can see in front of your eyes that people are changing their perception of themselves, and where they are in the world and who they are,” she told Who Do You Think You Are? Magazine. (WDYTYA Magazine, 2023)

For adopted or donor-conceived people, DNA tests can be a vital tool to trace biological relatives when no paperwork exists. Others simply enjoy confirming a family legend or uncovering links to a distant cousin in another country.

The darker side: painful secrets and identity shocks

But not every story ends so happily. DNA can expose difficult truths about your family and your identity, and that can be hard to process.

Dr Jo-Ann Sparrow, president of Jigsaw Queensland, an organisation that supports people impacted by adoption, explained to ABC News Australia: “Many describe the experience as life-altering, leading them to question their identity, family history and relationships.” Some people discover they were adopted or donor-conceived without ever having known. (ABC News Australia, 2023)

One participant in Guerrini’s study described having “a nervous breakdown” after discovering the man they’d called “dad” their whole life was not their biological father. “After the initial trauma,” they said, “I determined to learn all that I can about genetics and to help other people in a similar situation.”

Professor King also warns it is not always easy. On DNA Family Secrets, some participants don’t get answers, or they get answers they wish they hadn’t. “They could get an answer, and it’s not what they wanted, or it’s painful,” she said.

Your DNA isn’t just yours. It belongs to your family too

One overlooked point is that your DNA test doesn’t just affect you. It also implicates your biological relatives. As Dr Andelka Phillips of the University of Oxford explained to ABC News: “Once one person’s DNA is in the system, that does create some privacy implications for other family members, your parents, siblings, children and even your grandchildren.”

That’s why many experts recommend discussing your decision with family members first, particularly if you’re on good terms.

What happens to your DNA data?

Beyond the personal risks, there are growing concerns about what companies do with your DNA once they have it. Dr Jane Tiller of Monash University described it bluntly: “The price of these kits has dropped a lot, but the profit these companies make is from the data and partnerships that emerge from having a large database.” (ABC News Australia, 2023)

Many consumers don’t bother reading the lengthy privacy agreements before clicking “agree,” but they should. Data breaches have already happened, such as the 23andMe hack that exposed millions of users’ profiles. In bankruptcy proceedings, your DNA data could even be sold to the highest bidder.

And as Tiller points out, once your data leaves your home country it may no longer be protected by your nation’s privacy laws.

How reliable are the results?

Finally, manage your expectations about what a DNA test can and cannot tell you. Ancestry estimates are not standardised across companies, so your results may differ depending on who analyses your sample. Ethnicity is not a precise biological category, but a social construct, and the companies’ categories may not align with cultural identity.

Dr Phillips put it simply: “Ethnicity is not standardised, and it might impact your view of your cultural or ethnic identity. It also may not be accurate.”

Professor King adds that family histories are often more complicated than they look. “It’s not uncommon that siblings are all given DNA tests as a Christmas present, only to end up discovering that one of them’s not a full sibling.”

Weighing it all up

DNA testing can be a powerful way to understand your roots, build your family tree or even find people you never knew you were missing. But it can also deliver shocks, raise privacy questions and leave you with more questions than answers.

Before you order a DNA test kit in the UK, ask yourself if you are really ready for the results, even if they are not what you expect.

