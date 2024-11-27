This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Luggage Black Friday sales include money-saving offer on Trunki children’s suitcases ahead with 12 designs to choose from for holidays

An adorable Trunki children’s suitcase is among one of my top finds for parents in the Black Friday sales. As a consumer writer, I’m scouring special deals for hours and this luggage discount immediately caught my eye.

Featuring Peppa Pig and friends on a big red bus, toddlers will love the bright colours on this special Trunki.

Trunki Peppa Pig ride on suitcase is reduced in the Black Friday sales | Amazon

Yet the biggest saving is on the bright Trixie Pink Trunki now £33.50 instead of £44.99 here.

Whether it’s for short breaks through the airport or for day to day activities from sleepovers to Christmas visits to grandparents, children can take charge of their own four-wheeler suitcase.

Children can use Trunki suitcases in many ways | Amazon

Trunki is one of the great success stories that came our of BBC’s Dragon’s Den.

Although businessman Rob Law turned down the Dragons’ offers, the publicity from the show catapulted his idea and it’s now become a favourite with holidaying families especially in the Summer.

