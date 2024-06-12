Kitting your garden out with gadgets can be a great time-saver | Dunelm

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield loves spending time in his garden, but he hates gardening - this is how he lets tech take over the chores

Summer is finally upon us, the weather will hopefully play ball, and we all owe ourselves a bit of rest and relaxation in the garden. The trouble is, there are always some chores to do. Weeds get out of control, patios need scrubbing, lawns need cutting and the plants need watering.

Thankfully, technology is providing an answer to some of the most mundane garden chores, and there's a variety of gadgets out there which set out to take the hard work out of keeping your garden looking lovely.

From robot lawnmowers to automatic watering systems, harnessing technology to offer a helping hand in your outdoor space makes a lot of sense, and it needn't cost a huge amount to buy your ideal garden gadget.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has been reviewing garden gadgets for years, and he's chosen some of his favourite labour-saving devices, all tried and tested.

He's also picked out some personal indulgence gadgets, to help you enjoy your time outdoors, once you (or your gadgets) have finally earned it.

Clearing weeds from the patio is one of my least favourite jobs. But this patio cleaner from Ryobi claims to make it much easier. It features a wire brush on one side, which digs down into the cracks beneath your paving and it roots out all the moss, weeds, and dirt that build up over time.

It could be argued that this job could be done with a cheaper hand tool but, trust me, that's back-breaking work. The genius of this gadget is that you can do it from a standing position, you don't have to apply any meaningful pressure, and it just whirrs away, blasting out the grot. After you've finished, just sweep the detritus away.

The price might seem tempting, but bear in mind that's just for the unit, it doesn't include the 18V battery. A bundle deal with the battery included takes the price to £126.90. Although, if you're lucky enough to already have cordless Ryobi tools, you'll probably already have a compatible battery, because they're interchangeable.

The Hayter Hawk 36 Cordless Lawnmower | Hayter

About a year ago, I set out to find the best lawnmower I could find. And I tested plenty, but soon settled on an absolute favourite. It's the Hayter Hawk series. I've got the smallest version, the 36, and it's just been amazing. It's a cordless electric mower, the first one sold by the iconic British brand Hayter, and it's every bit as well built as the petrol versions that carry a prestigious royal crest.

The chunky battery slots in beneath a flap on top of the mower, and it comes with a grass box and a mulching plug. With 60V of power, it's more than capable of chewing through long grass and, although it has a boost button, I've never had to use it. This means I've been able to mow my relatively small lawn three or four times between charges.

It is, I accept, rather expensive. If you buy the mower with the battery included, it'll set you back around £500. There are bigger versions, and even self-propelled versions, and these cost much more. If you already have a cordless tool from the Torro series, you could potentially save a lot of money, because you'll have the battery already. But if not, this is quite a big investment.

But it genuinely feels built to last, and I honestly haven't used a better mower. It's such a great bit of kit.

