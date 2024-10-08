Bargain Momcozy gadgets for new parents in big Amazon sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amazon Prime Big Deal Day is upon us and I’ve trawled through the best deals for new parents - with some of the leading brands slashing prices on their bestselling products. As a mum-of-two who has just emerged from the baby years, here’s my picks of the best products on offer to help expectant parents survive the newborn days and beyond.

Top of my list is the Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine Wake-up Light, which is 20% off at £47.99 (down from £59.99).

I wish I’d known about this when I was up in the night with my newborns, as it works as a night light, sound machine and alarm clock (not that you’ll need this function in the first few months) - and you can set it to a dim glow for night feeds or turn it up when you need a bit more light.

There’s seven colours to choose from and 30 soothing sounds to help send baby back off to sleep. It’s also a digital clock which is useful when you’re on a feeding schedule and need to quickly check the time. A great all-rounder - buy yours here.

Now I didn’t know about the Momcozy Sound Machine when my two were small, but we did use the Tommee Tippee Ollie Owl - a baby sound and light sleep aid - and it was our saviour in the first two years.

I remember one evening when my baby just wouldn’t settle - and we lay him down next to Ollie Owl with his womb-like glow and heart beat sounds and the crying stopped - it was like magic! It also has a cry sensor, so it turns back on in the night if baby stirs.

As my little ones got older, we used the lullaby sounds as they drifted off to sleep, and Ollie became the sound track of bedtime in my house. Now my kids are 3 and nearly 2, and they still love Ollie. The mini travel version is on offer and it’s 28% off at £18 on Amazon Prime Day you can buy it for £22.

There’s some great deals on breast pumps too for breastfeeding mums - including the MAM Double Electric Breast Pump which can be used as a manual or electric pump and comes with two MAM bottles. It’s 20% off at £215.99 (RRP: £258) so if this is the pump for you, make sure you buy it in the Prime Day sale.

And if you’re after a hands-free breast pump, there’s 20% off the Momcozy Mobile FlowTM Hands-Free M9 Breast Pump. This one is great if you want to express on the go - and the machine connects to an app on your phone so you can monitor the volume of milk expressed each session. Buy it here for £215.99 (RRP: £269.99).

Whether you’re formula feeding or wanting to feed baby breast milk in a bottle, MAM bottles always went down the best with my babies, and this set is £13.59 down from £21.60. The pack includes one 260ml bottle, one 160ml bottle and a dummy, and what’s best about these bottles is they’re self-sterilising - you can pop them in the microwave for three minutes with just 20ml of water and they’ll be ready to use again.

And these Tommee Tippee Natural Start Anti-Colic Baby Bottles are also popular - with a set of four 340ml bottles suitable for babies from three months, priced at £16.99 instead of £23.49.

And there’s 20% off the Momcozy Baby Monitor BM01 - it’s £127.99 instead of £159.99 - so you can keep an eye on your baby when they’re down for a nap or sleeping at night.

It’s got two-way audio and plays lullabies at the press of a button, so it’s easy to soothe baby from wherever you are in the house. It also features infrared night vision and it’s not connected to wi-fi so is hackproof. If you’re in the market for a baby monitor, dont miss this Prime Day deal with 20% off.

