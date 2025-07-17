Get 51% off the Shark SmoothStyle Heated Brush customers are calling ‘game charger’ for smooth hair | Amazon

For a limited time only get the SmoothStyle heated brush for just £49.49.

Amazon shoppers are raving about a styling tool that’s changing the way they style their hair. The Shark SmoothStyle Heated Brush and Comb £49.49 has a huge 51% off the normal price of £99.99.

The Shark SmoothStyle is an all-in-one tool designed to dry, shape, smooth and add volume to your hair whether it's wet or dry, offering a soft, salon-quality finish that suits all hair types. It combines the functionality of a blow dryer, styling brush, and smoothing comb, making it a versatile addition to any beauty routine.

Customers who have already purchased the brush have left glowing reviews. One person left a comment that read: “This versatile styling tool is a game-changer!”. Another explained “I'm having better hair days!”.

Wet hair mode

The brush allows you to dry and style without risking heat damage. With three air temperature settings, users can tailor their styling experience to suit their needs while protecting their hair. Unlike traditional tools that often reach damaging temperatures, the Shark SmoothStyle is engineered to maintain a safer level of heat during the drying process.

Dry hair mode

The brush is perfect for refreshing second-day hair, smoothing ponytail creases, or taming frizz and bedhead. This mode enhances hair alignment and adds a natural bounce without the flat, over-straightened look you get from using other brands.

One of the features is the heated smoothing comb. Integrated and ceramic-coated, the comb works to smooth and polish dry hair at lower temperatures than traditional flat irons, resulting in a soft and healthy-looking finish. It’s particularly helpful for achieving a voluminous, glossy look without the damage often associated with high heat tools.

It’s available in a sleek silk white finish, the Shark SmoothStyle is as stylish as it is functional. It comes with a UK plug and is backed by a two-year guarantee, giving buyers added peace of mind.

This is the perfect hair tool for anyone looking to simplify their routine and elevate their styling game, the Shark SmoothStyle Heated Brush and Comb is an affordable hair styling that will make your life easier.

