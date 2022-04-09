Young and old go raving as 1991 is revisited in Leeds

All hail the man on the decks! (photo: Karl Spencer)

Clubbers young and old trip back 30 years, just like Marty McFly at 1.21gigawatts event, 1991 Revisited.

If you frequented The Orbit, Ark or The Gallery back in the early 90s, you may have seen DJ Sy mixing records on turntables to packed crowds, dancing together with a love for each other, the atmosphere and the music in equal measure.

Raving into yesteryear (photo: Karl Spencer)

Last Saturday saw Sy make the trip back to Leeds to do exactly that, one more time, scratching vinyl just like back in the day and reuniting with old friends to give Leeds what must have been the best night out in 25 years.

Dancing the night away (photo: Karl Spencer)

Leeds legend Steve Luigi, celebrating his 50th year as a professional DJ and fellow accomplished DJ, Mark Holliday made it a night to remember along with Anton Raphael, Awesome 3, Pete Monsoon and Mark EG who played a sledgehammer of a Techno set in the Loft.

Ticker tape madness (photo: Karl Spencer)

Apart from the odd phone streaming live for the world to see this epic event, there wasn’t anyone on their phone in sight, nor was anyone standing still, the music gave everyone the energy to keep dancing all night.

Shining a light on 1991 revisited (photo: Karl Spencer)

Local promoter Gary Woodhouse has plans for similar events twice a year, the next one being a 35th Anniversary of the original House anthems at 1987 Revisited with Hacienda legend, Jon Dasilva on June 25th, tickets on sale at bit.ly/tix87rev then in November, Ark DJ Anne Savage is joined by another Hacienda icon, Graeme Park at 1992 Revisited.