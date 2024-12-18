Yorkshire & the Humber residents plan to spend £661 on Christmas

With Christmas next week, HSBC surveyed over 2,000 UK adults to ask them about their Christmas and New Year travel plans – including residents from Yorkshire & the Humber.

With Christmas next week, HSBC surveyed over 2,000 UK adults to ask them about their Christmas and New Year travel plans – including residents from Yorkshire & the Humber. From how they plan to finance their trips to gifting Christmas travel, this survey revealed insightful festive findings.

Key Yorkshire & the Humber findings:

Popular travel destination: With 16% of Yorkshire & the Humber residents planning to go away this Christmas and New Years, 15% want to visit Italy.

Booking in advance: On average, Yorkshire & the Humber residents take 3 months to book their trip.

Travel spending: Yorkshire & the Humber residents are planning to spend the most on seasonal travel (£1,627)- the highest of all UK regions.

Christmas spending: Yorkshire & the Humber residents plan to spend £661 on average on Christmas overall (including gifts, decorations, Christmas dinner etc).

The ultimate Christmas gift: 37% of Yorkshire & the Humber residents are interested in gifting a trip/experience this Christmas (with 37% saying gifting Christmas travel is more meaningful).

For further information, please visit: https://www.hsbc.co.uk/current-accounts/products/global-money/