Yorkshire ranked no 1 for van break-ins

There are currently around 300,000 HGV drivers in the UK, responsible for transporting everything from food supplies to machinery, making haulage services essential to our daily lives.

Nearly everything we eat, drink, wear, and consume relies on the hard work of these drivers. Additionally, as of 2024, there are approximately 381,100 van driver licenses in the UK. Bringing the total of commercial drivers to over 681,000.

Unfortunately, for more and more commercial drivers, security is something that is becoming increasingly important, as in the UK, a van is broken into every 23 minutes.[3] In the event of a break in, you're left with an empty cargo area, or in the worst case, the whole van with your livelihood in it. While your insurance may protect you from financial loss, if you are self-employed or without a pool of company vehicles to use, you could be left out of pocket.

Matthew Briggs, CEO at Right Fuel Card offered his expert insight into commercial vehicle van theft in the UK.

A breakdown of van theft in the UK

Which police force recorded the highest number of van thefts?

While van theft can occur anywhere in the UK, West Yorkshire Police recorded the most thefts between 1st January 2022 and 29th February 2024, making it the area you’re most likely to get your van stolen in the UK.

Nottinghamshire Police ranked second, with 709 recorded thefts and Merseyside Police comes in third, with 653 van thefts.things

Top tips when parking at home and at night

Location, location, location

“One of the key factors contributing to commercial vehicle theft is the location in which it was parked. The last place you want to leave your van is a dark and obscure alley with dim lighting.”

“Instead, try to park where it is visible and well-lit with streetlamps, ideally park somewhere you know the vehicle is in sight of CCTV, a major factor in deterring criminals. , If your budget allows, make use of secure car parks as these usually have additional forms of security.”

“Parking with your sliding door or the back doors close to a wall will also make It harder for criminals to break into your van to remove items, as doors are usually the entry method of choice.”

Fitting Extra locks

“Before leaving your van at night you should make sure all windows and doors are securely locked, although a locked van isn’t guaranteed to deter a criminal, there are additional locks that can help prevent theft.

“You can fit your van with hook-locks, which use a hook bolt instead of standard deadlocks, making your vehicle harder to prise open. Alternatively, anti-drill and anti-pick locks are available that can’t be broken into with a screwdriver.

“However, the best form of lock is a deadlock between your van door and its adjoining door panel. These locks bolt into a bracket and are locked manually with an external key, making them exceptionally difficult to open. Since the lock is visible from the outside too, they also have the added benefit of acting a deterrent to potential thieves.”

Keep key fob safe

“Keyless car entry, which allows drivers to unlock their vehicles automatically when approaching with a specialised fob, and lock them when walking away, has become increasingly popular. While convenient, this technology has made vehicles more vulnerable to theft, with keyless cars accounting for around 70% of stolen vehicles in 2024.

“The most common method in the UK is the relay attack, where thieves use two devices—one to capture the signal from a key fob inside a house and another to relay it to the car, tricking it into unlocking and starting.

“Despite these risks, there are effective measures to reduce the chances of car theft. The simplest is using a Faraday pouch, which blocks the signal from your key when not in use. Alternatively, you can keep keys away from doors and windows where signals can be intercepted.”

Mark your territory

“Making a note of serial numbers or marking your equipment with some kind of identification can make them too risky to handle. UV markers, paint or even carving your business name can make your equipment undesirable on the resale market.

“Alongside marking your tools, make sure that you do something to help identify your van. Criminals are getting more and more savvy with fake number plates and serial number removal. Like with tools, you can mark your van with paint, permanent markers or UV pens.”

Look at insurance

“While it might seem glaringly obvious to have your business vehicle insured, across the UK there are over 300,000 uninsured vehicles on the road.[5] Specific business van insurance will help keep your business moving, as it will cover the cost of your tools or other content that is essential to your work.

“While it isn’t nice to think about your van being broken into, there are a few documents you should have to hand before you make an insurance claim. This includes your insurance policy details, an inventory of your van and crime reference number (CRN).”

Tips for parking at service stations

While services might seem like a safe place for HGV drivers to lay their head for the night, the reality is that service station crime is on the rise, in 2020 more than £16.3 million worth of goods were stolen at service stations.[6]

Taking this into account, Matthew offered his insight into those parked at service stations at night.

When returning to your vehicle, check for signs of tampering

“If you’ve just nipped out to the toilet or to the shop, there is a chance that a criminal might have taken this as an opportunity to check the content or accessibility of your HGV. Once you have returned to your vehicle, make sure that all door seals, straps and curtains have not been tampered with.”

Keep all documentation about your load out of sight

“A lot of cab drivers have a reputation as having messy cabs littered with crips packets and papers, if this is you, you might not realise the danger you could be in. Documents left out in view of the cab can easily let opportunists know what you’re transporting. Additionally, try to avoid talking to anyone at service stations about what you are delivering and where to, as you don’t know who might have criminal connections.”

Consider installing monitor systems

“If you frequently travel in high-risk areas or feel uneasy, you can consider installing monitoring systems on your cab. Systems such as GPS trackers and alarms allow you to always stay informed on your fleet's status.”

“While this might require an additional cost, it does provide peace of mind for drivers and fleet operators.”

