Yorkshire icy fall stats: Expert penguin tips revealed

As the UK faces freezing weather, new data has revealed the number of people who’ve suffered slips and falls on ice.

A Freedom of Information Request, submitted by BMAS to York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals, has revealed 217 people were admitted over the past 4 years.

The data shows 89 admissions in 2021, 65 in 2022, 28 in 2023, and 35 from January to October 2024.

Over the four years, January accounted for 106 admissions, making it the peak month, followed by December with 65.

“Walking on ice can be treacherous, but with the right techniques, you can reduce your risk of slipping and falling.”

The BMAS Freedom of Information Request further revealed that of the 217 admissions, over half (115) involved individuals aged 65 and above, identifying this age group as the most affected.

Amelia Hornsby from BMAS - https://bathingmobility.co.uk/ - who submitted the Freedom of Information Request, said:

“My top method is the penguin walk, here’s the best way to do it:”

1. Stand Upright and Relax

“Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your body relaxed but maintain an upright posture.”

2. Point Your Feet Slightly Outward

“Angle your feet outward (a bit like a "V" shape). This widens your base and makes you more stable on slippery surfaces.”

3. Bend Your Knees Slightly

“Keep your knees slightly bent. This lowers your centre of gravity and allows your body to absorb shocks from any uneven surfaces.”

4. Take Small, Shuffling Steps

“Move slowly, taking short steps rather than long strides. Keep your feet close to the ground to reduce the chance of slipping.”

5. Shift Your Weight Over Your Leading Foot

“Place your weight fully on your front foot before lifting the back foot to take the next step. This ensures you stay balanced and reduces the risk of slipping.”

6. Keep Your Arms Free

“Hold your arms slightly out to the sides or by your sides for balance. Don’t put your hands in your pockets, as this limits your ability to stabilise yourself.”

7. Maintain a Slow, Steady Pace

“Don’t rush or make sudden movements. Stay deliberate in your steps and remain focused on the ground in front of you.”