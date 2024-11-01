Yorkshire Hoteliers: Share Your Story to Win a Two-Night Stay at Any Profitroom Hotel

Booking platform launches global initiative to collect 1,000 stories from hoteliers, to bring their experiences to the fore

There are thousands of uplifting stories about working life in hotels but which is your favourite?

Whether it's hilarious misunderstandings, tearful reunions or rescuing a child’s lost teddy bear - your favourite positive story could win you an amazing prize from Profitroom

Profitroom, an award-winning booking engine that helps hotels and resorts maximise booking potential, is embarking on a project to compile 1,000 stories from frontline hotel workers.

The Keepers of a Thousand Stories

The Keepers of a Thousand Stories initiative will celebrate the often unsung heroes of the hospitality sector.

Profitroom has launched a video which offers a glimpse into the lives of hospitality professionals, highlighting the creativity and dedication they bring to their roles.

From the experiences of front-of-house staff, to housekeepers, the video reveals the contributions that are essential to the smooth functioning of the industry.

Profitroom is inviting hospitality workers to share their own stories for a chance to win a two-night stay at one of their global partner hotels. Profitroom aims to create a virtual guest book showcasing the very best of the industry.

“People are at the heart of every memorable hotel stay, but their efforts are often unseen” Patryk Luszcz, UK Regional Director at Profitroom said. “This campaign is about bringing their stories to the forefront.

“As the industry flourishes, we want to celebrate the hidden heroes who make it all possible. We see, hear and understand you and want to honour the exceptional work you do.

“Our video, I’m sure, will resonate with many of us and we would love to hear everyone’s stories too.”

To submit your own story and be in with a chance of winning an incredible two-night stay at any of their global partner hotels, please visit: https://blog.profitroom.com/hotelstories