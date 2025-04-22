Yorkshire has the least thriving community in England, according to survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Certas Energy survey reveals Yorkshire has the least thriving communities in England, with only 47% of homeowners saying theirs is thriving—below the 52% national average.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national survey shows that Yorkshire isn't alone in facing challenges when it comes to community connection. However, Yorkshire is the region in the UK where people are least engaged with their community, with more than 1 in 3 (34 per cent) never taking part in community activities.

The survey showed that those living in rural areas across the UK are 23 per cent less likely to feel engaged with their community than their urban counterparts, highlighting an added challenge for Yorkshire's rural and farming communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off Grid fuel distributor Certas Energy is on a mission to change this through its £30,000 Community Bloom Fund.

Richard Billington, MD of Energy Solutions at Certas Energy (quoted)

Certas Energy, which serves rural communities across Yorkshire, is offering community groups across the UK a chance to receive £30,000 in funding to help improve a local shared space or initiative. The fund can be used to spruce up community centres, refresh local parks or sponsor local sports teams -- anything that will bring communities and the people within them closer together.

Richard Billington, the MD of Energy Solutions for Certas Energy, explained: "We supply energy across Yorkshire and the UK, and we see every day the diverse mix of people that are proud to call Yorkshire home. Knowing that not even half of them think their community is thriving is disheartening, and something we knew we could help with.

“With over 70 per cent of survey respondents reporting their local community projects would benefit from additional investment, we decided to launch the Community Bloom fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it's parent and baby groups, gardening clubs or local community centres that host different events, having easily accessible and thriving community initiatives can make such a difference, and we look forward to supporting a worthy project."

The Certas Energy team volunteering to support Domestic Abuse charity, Phoenix Rising in 2024

To be in with a chance to secure the funding, community groups are invited to apply by 28th May 2025. Applicants should share a summary of the work they do and explain how they would use the funds to support the local project.

Apply by visiting: www.certasenergy.co.uk/community-bloom-fund