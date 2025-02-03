Yorkshire Has One of the Lowest Council Tax Arrears Debts

Calderdale Metropolitan Borough, Doncaster Borough, Kirklees Borough, North Lincolnshire, Sheffield City, and North East Lincolnshire City Council didn’t respond.

Councils are increasingly turning to bailiffs, with referrals rising sharply by 21% – reaching nearly 1.3 million cases in 2023/24.

Councils in Yorkshire and the Humber have seen the lowest increase in bailiff referrals, with just a 4% rise in 2023/24 compared to the previous year.

In comparison, councils in the East Midlands experienced the sharpest spike, with a 68% increase. The West Midlands and East of England follow with increases of 58% and 27% respectively.

