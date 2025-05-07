Yorkshire emerges as a hub for the UK’s growing side hustle economy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire and the Humber accounts for 7.88% of the UK’s freelancers, with 6.67% of the region’s workforce engaged in freelance or self-employed work.

Yorkshire is quickly becoming one of the UK’s most active regions for side hustles, as more people across the county look for ways to supplement their income.

From online reselling to dog walking, thousands of Yorkshire residents are turning hobbies and skills into income-generating ventures.

And while side hustles are on the rise nationally, new data shows that Yorkshire is playing a big role in this shift.

The Rise Of The Side Hustle in Yorkshire

The Numbers Behind The Trend

According to freelance statistics from Archimedia Accounts, 14.55% of people aged 16 and over in the region are now freelancing in some form, either on the side of regular employment or as their main source of income.

That puts Yorkshire ahead of areas like the South West (9.71%), East Midlands (10.20%) and even the East of England (11.11%).

Breaking it down further, 7.88% of adults in Yorkshire are employed full-time while also running a freelance side hustle, while a notable 6.67% are freelancing full-time for a living.

By comparison, the national leader is Greater London, where over 20% of adults are engaged in freelance work. But Yorkshire’s figures still place it above the national average and highlight a strong local appetite for flexible, self-driven income.

A National Movement With Local Impact

Nationally, nearly 39% of adults now have a side hustle, according to research from Finder.com.

On average, side hustlers are bringing in £210 per week, or around £914 per month.

Younger generations are especially active: 61% of Gen Z and 55% of millennials across the UK report having a side hustle, often driven by the need for additional income, job flexibility or simply to pursue a passion.

In Yorkshire, this trend is especially visible in cities like Leeds, Sheffield and York, where demand for flexible work has grown to help people keep up with the cost of living.

What Are Yorkshire Locals Doing to Earn Extra Income?

Popular side hustles across the region range from digital to hands-on:

Online reselling

Apps like Vinted, Depop and eBay have become mainstream in Yorkshire. Residents are clearing out wardrobes, flipping charity shop finds, and even turning retail arbitrage into serious monthly income.

Freelance services

Writing, design, photography and social media management remain common choices.

With many of these services deliverable remotely, Yorkshire residents are using platforms like Fiverr and Upwork to find national and international clients.

Tutoring and e-learning

Online tutoring continues to thrive, particularly in core subjects and GCSE prep. Others are creating video courses or hosting workshops, often from home.

Pet care and dog walking

In-person side hustles are also proving popular. In urban areas like Leeds and Sheffield, demand for pet sitting and dog walking is on the rise, giving animal lovers an accessible income stream.

Handmade crafts

From locally themed prints to bespoke jewellery, many Yorkshire makers are finding success on Etsy and at craft fairs.

Some are even expanding into pop-up shops or weekend markets.

A Strong Foundation for Growth

Yorkshire’s economy has long been driven by small businesses. According to government data, over 88% of companies in the region are micro-businesses (those with 0–9 employees).

This air of entrepreneurship is driving the region forwards.

Digital Platforms Empowering Yorkshire's Side Hustlers

As the side hustle trend gains momentum in Yorkshire, digital platforms like Prograd are playing an important role in connecting people with flexible earning opportunities.

Prograd offers a personalised experience, matching users with side hustles that align with their skills and interests.

From online tutoring and freelance gigs to participating in surveys and testing apps, the platform provides a diverse array of options. Notably, Prograd also features a 'Money Academy' that rewards users for improving their financial literacy, blending income generation with education.

Side-Hustles in Yorkshire, What The Future Holds

With average wages under pressure and the job market continuing to evolve, side hustles give Yorkshire residents a practical way to take control of their finances.

What began as a way to earn a bit of extra money is fast becoming a long-term economic shift. And as the county’s freelancers, creators, and gig workers continue to grow, Yorkshire is becoming a key player in the UK’s growing side hustle economy.