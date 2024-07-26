Yorkshire Day Escapes: Celebrating the best Yorkshire staycation spots

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Yorkshire Day approaching on 1st August, it’s only right to celebrate the best spots for a getaway in the region as locals look to embrace the beauty across all corners of ‘God’s own country’.

Stayforlong, a leading travel booking website, is excited to spotlight the top staycation spots in Yorkshire, curated by Nadia Elgabu, Brand and Content Manager. Whether you're seeking serene countryside escapes, historic towns, or coastal retreats, Yorkshire has something for everyone this summer.

York: A Historic Haven

Steeped in history, York offers a unique blend of medieval charm and modern amenities. Visitors can explore the stunning York Minster, stroll along the ancient city walls, and delve into the rich past at the Jorvik Viking Centre. The city's vibrant dining scene and boutique shops make it an ideal destination for a weekend getaway, seamlessly blending day to night with activities for every age and preference.

Panoramic view of Whitby, North Yorkshire.

The Yorkshire Dales: Nature's Paradise

For those who love the great outdoors, the Yorkshire Dales National Park is a must-visit. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, picturesque villages, and serene walking trails, the Dales provide a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Highlights include the dramatic Malham Cove, the tranquil Bolton Abbey, and the quaint village of Grassington.

Whitby: Coastal Charm

Whitby, a picturesque seaside town, is famous for its dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches, and historic abbey – now elevated by the Whitby Brewery adjacent to the abbey for a refreshing reward following the 199 steps to reach the top. Visitors can enjoy fresh seafood, take a boat trip along the coast, or explore the town's maritime heritage. Whitby's connection to Bram Stoker's Dracula adds an intriguing gothic element to the visit, welcoming all whether you’re a participant in this culture or prefer to observe!

Harrogate: Elegance and Relaxation

Known for its elegant architecture and delightful gardens, Harrogate is a spa town that promises relaxation and luxury. The famous Turkish Baths offer a rejuvenating experience, while the beautiful Valley Gardens and RHS Harlow Carr provide stunning settings for leisurely strolls. Harrogate's tea rooms and boutiques add to its charm as a staycation spot and boasts a variety of dining and drink options for the night owls.