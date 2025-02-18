Yorkshire and The Humber tourism to decline by 1.58 million visitors, threatening £382 million in local revenue

Back British Holidays Campaign Calls for Urgent Action to Support Domestic Tourism

Yorkshire and The Humber's tourism industry is facing a significant challenge, with forecasts predicting a decline of 1.58 million visitors by 2025, potentially leading to a £382 million loss in local revenue, according to projections from the Back British Holidays campaign.

The campaign, launched by Out & About Live, is calling for urgent government intervention to support domestic tourism and prevent further economic downturn. The UK’s domestic holiday sector is expected to fall by 32% in overall trips, from 42.3 million in 2022 to just 28.8 million by 2025, resulting in a cumulative loss of £23.2 billion in spending across the country.

A Potential Blow to Yorkshire’s Tourism Economy

Yorkshire and The Humber currently welcome around 11.13 million visitors annually, staying overnight and contributing to the region’s economy. If current trends continue, this could drop significantly, hitting local businesses, hospitality, and holiday parks hard.

Rural areas across the UK, including Yorkshire’s national parks and countryside destinations, are expected to see a 40.8% decline in visitor numbers, which could have lasting impacts on local businesses and jobs.

Industries at Risk

Key industries that define Yorkshire’s tourism sector, such as caravanning, camping, and glamping, are projected to lose over £1.2 billion, representing a 39% decline in spending. Even coastal towns will be impacted, with an estimated £700 million drop in revenue nationwide.

Yorkshire’s major cities, could also experience economic strain, as city tourism spending is expected to fall by 18% across UK cities and large towns.

The Call for Government Action

Sustain and enhance promotion of domestic tourism

Improve promotion of domestic tourism through government-backed campaigns and initiatives that highlight the value of British destinations

Boost financial support for tourism businesses

Explore new and expanded government subsidies and grants for tourism businesses, while raising awareness of existing funding opportunities within the sector

Collaborate to manage inflation and operational costs

Partner with industry leaders to address inflation and rising operational expenses impacting tourism businesses

Empower local government in tourism development

Encourage greater involvement and investment from local governments to strengthen tourism infrastructure and community engagement

Ensure reliable travel to UK destinations

Increase efforts with the UK rail network to support travel to British holiday destinations, prioritising continuity of service and minimising disruptions

Expand and strengthen UK tourism zones

Continue the strategic development of UK tourism zones, enhancing regional tourism appeal and economic growth

Advance green tourism and net-zero preparations

Support the sector in transitioning to green practices and preparing for net-zero targets, collaborating with the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero to ensure long-term sustainability

Spokesperson for the campaign, Daniel Attwood, who has worked in the outdoor leisure industry for over 15 years, said:

“As someone who has been deeply involved in this industry for over 15 years, I’ve seen first-hand how integral UK holidays are to our economy, communities and national culture.

“The forecasts we’ve published today paint a sobering picture of a 32% decline in domestic holidays and a potential £23.2 billion loss to the economy by 2025.

“This isn’t just about numbers, it’s about protecting rural businesses, supporting jobs and preserving the cherished traditions of British holidays.

“This campaign is a call to action for everyone – residents, businesses and politicians – to recognise the value of holidaying within the UK and work together to secure the future of our domestic tourism sector.”

How to Support the Campaign

Back British Holidays is encouraging the public and businesses to sign their petition to the Prime Minister and spread awareness of the campaign. More details can be found at https://www.outandaboutlive.co.uk/back-british-holidays