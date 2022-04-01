Winners of the 2022 eviivo awards revealed

The winners of the 2022 eviivo Awards were announced at this year’s virtual ceremony.

15 properties were shortlisted as finalists in the awards. Each winner was announced by this year’s surprise guest, David Hasselhoff.

He left hundreds of people with an inspiring message to end the night – “if you all work really hard, then all your dreams can come true”.

The eviivo Awards, now in its seventh year, shone a light on the best B&Bs, guest houses, hotels, pubs, and other independent accommodation that the UK has to offer.

The winners were selected by a panel of industry experts, who judged each finalist across a number of different criteria. Each winner collected a grand prize of £1,000 to put towards their property.

From a medieval fortified castle built in the 1500s, to a housekeeper who goes above and beyond for her guests, and a host that offers guests the freshest vegetables from her garden, the 2022 eviivo Awards had an eclectic mix of winners offering special experiences for their visitors.

Eviivo Awards Winners:

Award Category Award Winner Winner Location Hottest Property Kilmartin Castle owned by Simo and Stef Argyll, Scotland Unsung Hero Jules Murray at KVM Serviced Apartments Cambridgeshire, England Outstanding Host Catherine Cummings at Kiltariff Hall Country House County Down, Northern Ireland

George Clode, travel writer at the Daily Telegraph commented: “It was a real pleasure – but a genuine challenge – to judge the entries for the eviivo Awards.

All of them really showcase the character, quality, and sheer diversity of independent accommodation available across the UK and Ireland.

Every finalist could’ve been a worthy winner and I’d certainly be happy to spend a night or two (or even better, three or four) at any of the properties! All would make for a comfortable, memorable stay.”