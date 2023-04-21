The latest odds on who will be the next James Bond have been revealed with a slightly unfamiliar name now tipped to be the next 007. Rumours have been rife regarding who will portray Ian Fleming’s iconic character, with the likes of Idris Elba, Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan and more commonly associated with taking on the mantle left by Craig.

Craig announced that ‘No Time to Die’ would be his last James Bond film, bringing to an end a 17 year association with the franchise. His first Bond film Casino Royale was released in 2006, Quantum of Solace followed in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, Spectre in 2016 before No Time to Die in 2021. Craig enjoyed the longest run as Bond since Roger Moore.

The film star took over from Pierce Brosnan who left the role over 20 years ago with Die Another Day in 2002. Brosman enjoyed a run of four films, starting with Goldeneye in 1995 and released two in four years with Tomorrow Never Dies and The World Is Not Enough before his final one.

Since its debut, the 007 franchise has seen seven actors play James Bond in 27 different films. These include Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

With a combined gross of over £5.7 billion to date, the Bond franchise is the fifth-highest-grossing film series of all time. And now research by the team at OLBG has revealed the latest odds for who might star as Bond in the next film.

Latest odds for the next James Bond

Paapa Essiedu - 2/1

James Norton - 2/1

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 5/2

Henry Cavill - 4/1