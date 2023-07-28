The Red Arrows have a busy weekend with a couple of performances across the country this weekend. It is hoped that the RAF display team will be able to still go ahead with performances, after the Met Office has forecasted rain for most of the UK this weekend.

The crowd-pleasers attract millions of people each year as they make their appearance at air shows and displays up and down the country. The Red Arrows are halfway through their 60 performances of their summer season, which includes displays both at home and overseas and includes the Blackpool Air show in August and previously a display at the British Grand Prix.

Red Arrows Red 1 pilot and Squadron Leader Tom Bould said the team was excited to support dozens of events for the team’s 59th season. On the RAF news page , Bould said: “Irrespective of the location, these events bring together individuals of all ages and backgrounds and are among the most important and valuable dates in a community’s calendar.

“For families, an airshow is an experience shared by generations, with each remembering when they first attended an event and the wonder, sights and sounds of flying.The events often provide many young people with their first taste of aviation – and a chance to start thinking about a future career. Our team members are testimony to where those early dreams can lead.

“While some may be enthused to become a pilot, others will be passionate about engineering or one of the countless support roles that power aviation globally.”

Here is everywhere you can see the Red Arrows this weekend.

Red Arrows schedule July 28 - July 30

RAF Coningsby Display - Friday, July 28

RAF Waddington - RAF Marham transport flight - Saturday, July 29

Old Buckenham Display - Saturday, July 29

RAF Marham - Ireland - Saturday, July 29

Ireland - RAF Waddington - Sunday, July 30

Exact route and timings for Red Arrows this weekend

Friday, July 28

RAF Waddington - 2.52pm

North Scarle - 2.54pm

Marton - 2.55pm

Langworth - 2.57pm

Wragby - 2.58pm

Horsington - 2.59pm

RAF Coningsby Display - 3pm

- 3pm Boston - 3.23pm

Burgh Le Marsh - 3.25pm

Market Rasen - 3.30pm

RAF Waddington - 3.32pm

Saturday, July 29

RAF Waddington - 11.50am

Metheringham 11.52am

Spalding - 11.55am

RAF Marham - 12pm

RAF Marham - 2.03pm

Kings Lynn - 2.05pm

Harpley - 2.06pm

Great Bircham - 2.07pm

Hunstanton Flypast- 2.08pm

Oversea - 2.10pm

Wendling - 2.13pm

Watton - 2.14pm

Wattisfield - 2.17pm

Diss - 2.18pm

Burston - 2.19pm

Buckenham Display - 2.20pm

Hingham - 2.43pm

Shipdham - 2.44pm

RAF Marham - 2.47pm

Red Arrows transit to Ireland

RAF Marham - 5.30pm

Kings Lynn - 5.32pm

Grafton Underwood - 5.39pm

Long Buckby - 5.42pm

Bishops Itchington - 5.44pm

Pillerton Hersey - 5.45pm

Newnham Bridge - 5.52pm

Tywyn - 6.01pm

Fir Boundary - 6.12pm

Sunday, July 30

Fir Boundary - 5.38pm

Porthmadog - 5.47pm

Cynwyd - 5.51pm

Wrexham - 5.54pm

Kniveton - 6.02pm

Kneesall - 6.06pm

RAF Waddington - 6.09pm

