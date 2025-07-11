When unmarried couples decide to separate, what does this mean for child arrangements?

This week, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially confirmed their separation, after spending nine years together and six years after their engagement. Since speculation of their split in June 2025, discussions have highlighted what this means for their daughter Daisy Dove and the important considerations they will be making for her future.

​Amongst the many factors to consider after the separation of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, there will be some important legal decisions to be made such as child arrangements for their four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. We spoke with Hayley McConville, Associate Solicitor, to understand what this process may look like and other considerations they may be making as they move forward from this relationship.

What considerations will be made for child arrangements?

After a long-term relationship, suitable child arrangements can be made between both parents to decide where their child will live. Factors that will impact the decision will include their child’s current residential location, school location, hobbies, friends and how much responsibility a parent can appropriately offer.

When parents decide to separate, they can firstly attend mediation, to discuss options for reaching a viable solution for child arrangements.

If the case is not suitable for mediation or a solution is unable to be met, a Child Arrangements Order can set out terms of where the child should live and when their non-residential parent can visit.

“There is no doubt that it will be a difficult decision for any couple separating when there are children involved,” adds Hayley McConville.

“Whilst the couple have resided in California over the past couple of years, the separation might mean that Orlando may consider moving back to the UK to return to his family. This could raise more difficulties in joint responsibility, especially if it is across countries.

“This is a vital reminder that this type of decision must come down to what is going to benefit your child the most - considering their happiness, schooling and future - enabling them to grasp the best opportunities they can, surrounded by the people they love.

“For Katy and Orlando, this has already been shown, with their statement sharing that ‘their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.’”

What other things will be considered following separation?

Following separation, much attention will also be paid to asset division as a couple move forward. However, there are some key differences between unmarried couples (cohabitants) and married couples when it comes to this process.

“In this matter, Katy and Orlando are not married and therefore they will not have automatic rights to asset division upon separation,” says Hayley.

"For example, if one person is the individual owner of the property, the other person may need to provide evidence of financial contributions to prove beneficial interest. In these circumstances, it can be a complex process.

“To avoid complications, long-term partners are encouraged to carry out cohabitation agreements in case separation does happen, to protect each other and their assets.”