When are the strikes in April? Round-up of all strikes in the coming month including RMT and civil servants
This month will see strikes from several unions with disruptions to civil service, rail service and more - here are all the strike dates planned in April
As strikes continue across the country, it can sometimes feel overwhelming to keep track of who is striking and when. April will see several strikes from RMT, junior doctors, civil and public servants and driving examiners, taking industrial action over pay and working conditions.
As the fourth month of the year starts, and with days getting longer and warmer, April 1 sees RMT members from 14 train operators walk out on the first strike of the month. And 10 days later, junior doctors across England begin four days of industrial action.
As with previous months, strikes may be added or called off as various disputes between unions, ministers and employers continue. Here are all the strikes currently planned in April 2023.
All April 2023 strike dates
Saturday April 1
- RMT union members from 14 train operators continue to strike.
Tuesday April 11
- Junior doctors from BMA continue to strike across England.
Wednesday April 12
- Junior doctors from BMA continue to strike across England.
Thursday April 13
- Junior doctors from BMA continue to strike across England.
Friday April 14
- Junior doctors from BMA continue to strike across England.
Monday April 17
- DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across north-east England and Scotland.
Tuesday April 18
- DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across north-east England and Scotland.
Thursday April 20
- DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across north-west England and Yorkshire and Humber.
Friday April 21
- DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across north-west England and Yorkshire and Humber.
Monday April 24
- DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across eastern England, East and West Midlands and parts of London.
Tuesday April 25
- DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across eastern England, East and West Midlands and parts of London.
Thursday April 27
- DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across southeastern England, southwestern England, Wales and London.
Friday April 28
- DVSA driving examiners from the PCS strike across southeastern England, southwestern England, Wales and London.
- 130,000 civil and public service workers from PCS will strike.
This article is updated regularly to reflect the latest information available. Please check the top or the article to see when it was last updated.