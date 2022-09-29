News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

What’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ for Halloween 2022?

As the spooky season is almost upon us, here is a list of all Halloween films coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ in 2022.

By Will Millar
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 1:20 pm

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ have announced all the shows arriving just in time for Halloween.

It’s that time of the year again, the time to curl up on the sofa with your family, friends, a potential loved one… and sink your teeth into a cheesy slasher or a nail-biting fright.

Luckily Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ have you covered. From the gruesome Netflix original docu-drama series, DAHMER - which has already taken the world by storm - to classic thrillers such as Hannibal.

Here’s a round-up of every flick coming to streaming services for Halloween 2022.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

What’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ for Halloween 2022?

If your fascination with true crime is yet to peak, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) will be a welcome addition for those looking for a crime-related series binge.

Here’s the entire list of shows coming to streaming services for Halloween 2022:

Netflix 

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Evans as Dahmer in the new Netflix show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

September 

  • Phantom Pups (2022)
  • DAHMER (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) 

October 

Advertisement

Hide Ad
  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) 
  • Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)
  • Nailed It! (Season 7 – Halloween Series) 
  • The Midnight Club (Season 1) 
  • Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) 
  • The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022)
  • The School for Good and Evil (2022)
  • 28 Days Haunted (Season 1) 
  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (2022)
  • Daniel Spellbound (Season 1) 
  • Wendell & Wild (2022)

November  

  • Wednesday (Season 1)
  • 1899 (2022)
  • Troll (2022) 

Amazon Prime 

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Jennifers body will come to Amazon Prime in October, just in time for Halloween

October

  • Run Sweetheart Run (2020)
  • The Devil’s Hour (2022)
  • Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
  • Audrey Rose (1977)
  • Burnt Offerings (1976)
  • Hannibal (2001)
Hannibal (2001) with Anthony Hopkins is also coming to Amazon Prime this Halloween

Advertisement

Hide Ad
  • Hostel (2006)
  • Jennifer’s Body (2009)
  • Murder Bury Win (2020)
  • My Bloody Valentine (2009)
  • Piranha 3D (2010)
  • Shutter Island (2010)
  • The Devil Inside (2012)
  • The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
  • American Horror Story S10 (2021)
  • Unhuman (2022)

Disney+

October 

  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season (2022)
  • American Horror Stories – Season 2 (2022)
  • Marvel’s Werewolf By Night (2022)
  • Candy (2022)
NetflixDisney