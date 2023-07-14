Warburtons partners with Morrisons to offer free crumpets - how to claim

As the summer holidays get under way, Warbutons and Morrisons have partnered to make those long six weeks a little easier on parents and guardians across the UK. The new “Ask For Ellen” initiative will see thousands of free Warburtons crumpets available at Morrisons Cafes across the UK.

This comes after new research commissioned by The Warburtons Foundation, surveying 1,000 parents of school-aged children, found that 64 per cent of parents are worried about the increased costs of their child being at home for the summer. Parents think the school holidays will cost them almost £200 extra over the six-week holiday due to childcare and family activities and 71 per cent are preparing themselves to buy more snacks than normal to plan for day trips and activities to keep children fed on the go.

With this collaboration providing free food for all, Warburtons and Morrisons are aiming to alleviate that pressure and support families during the summer holidays, including those who are feeling the absence of free school meals and breakfast clubs. The research also revealed the added financial pressure facing families as schools break up for the summer - when questioned about the typical six-week break, 58 per cent of parents will contend with additional childcare costs as they juggle work and their kids.

Chris Strong, Morrisons Café buying manager, said: “Supporting our customers during the school holidays is incredibly important to us as we know that many families worry about catering for additional meals that are usually covered during the school term time. We are therefore pleased to be partnering with Warburtons this summer and offering our customers two toasted crumpets, with butter and jam when they visit a Morrisons café and Ask for Ellen.”

The Ask for Ellen initiative follows on from the success of the ‘Ask for Henry’ scheme which saw Morrisons partner with Heinz to give away a free jacket potato and beans in its cafés. In addition, Morrisons will continue to offer its Kids Eat Free promotion during this time meaning families can access a free kids meal when purchasing an adult meal costing £4.49 or more.

So, how can you claim free crumpets this summer? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to claim free crumpets at Morrisons Cafe

