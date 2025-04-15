The wacky tactics Brits use to banish Wi-Fi woes - from tin foil to spring cleans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brits are resorting to bizarre tactics to speed up flagging broadband speeds and improve unreliable Wi-Fi connections.

According to a new study by mobile network giffgaff, 79% of respondents say that they couldn’t live without broadband and 70% admit connectivity issues affect their daily routine.

Of those affected, 34% say it impacts their ability to stream content, 26% report disruptions to gaming, and 25% say it interferes with their work.

With slow speeds, unstable connections, and bad Wi-Fi coverage in the home among the top complaints, many of us are driven to weird and wacky methods to improve connectivity.

Around 9% of people clean their house, with the same number holding a router up high in a forlorn bid to get some signal, according to the survey of 2,000 people commissioned by giffgaff.

People even try opposing methods, with 6% of us opening the windows to “let the Wi-Fi in” and the same number closing windows to “keep Wi-Fi from escaping”. There are even 5% of us who wrap our router in tin foil to give it a boost.

Being British, we even blame the weather for poor signal - with a huge 27% thinking, incorrectly, that the changeable UK climate has an effect on their Wi-Fi.

In fact, none of these methods - nor praying to the weather gods - can actually help out much if your Wi-Fi connectivity is poor.

To help improve Brits’ broadband experiences - without opening and closing the windows or wasting tin foil - giffgaff is looking to help out and is seeking 500 trialists to help them build better broadband.

Those selected will be paid £100 for their time and insights. From installation to the payment process - and everything in between - giffgaff wants their input.

Trialists don’t need any technical expertise, but will pay £10 a month to be hooked up to giffgaff’s latest fibre technology network. Then they just use their broadband as they would normally and then report back.

Ash Schofield, CEO of giffgaff, says: “Problem solving with the people that matter most - our customers - is in our DNA. It worked for mobile, and is why over 4 million people continue to choose us. Broadband customers are telling us they are frustrated with their current service so we’ll listen to what they have to say and build better broadband, together.”

giffgaff’s service is powered by Virgin Media O2’s award-winning broadband network that combines fast speeds and solid reliability. They hope it can be made even better with the public’s help.

For those who are interested in finding out more about giffgaff’s broadband revolution, or would like to be a trialist to help build a better broadband for everyone, head here to sign up.