A video shows the moment two bears were captured ‘wrestling’ in their enclosure at a zoo.

Two European brown bears, Eso and Byara, can be seen playfully ‘wrestling’ each other in the video. The bears roll over one another and move their heads from side to side. The clip has got 25k views and 1.4k reactions since it was posted on social media by the zoo on April 3.

Writing on Facebook, Five Sisters Zoo said: “Eso and Byara have heard that it’s WrestleMania week and are getting in the spirit by doing one of the things bears do best… WRESTLING!”

One Facebook user commented: “So pleased to see them getting along!”. Another user wrote: “Awww beautiful just being bears doing bear things.”

Bears Eso and Byara 'wrestle' at zoo.