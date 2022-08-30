US Open 2022: How to watch Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are both set to take centre stage this week as they begin and continue their US Open Championship campaigns

Raducanu will be hoping to put her dismal Wimbledon showing behind her as she prepares to defend her US Open title in New York.

The 19-year-old shot to fame as she won the US Open, defying all odds to defeat Leylah Fernandez in the final, 6–4, 6–3.

Former British pro Barry Cowan said “New York is a great fit for her and it’s a great fit for her personality. I think she will do well and I think she has a chance of reaching the second week.”

Meanwhile, unlike Raducanu, Murray has got his start to the US Open underway, beating Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets.

Murray will also be looking to bounce back after a poor Wimbledon outing, as he lost to John Isner in the second round.

Here’s how you can watch the UK aces on TV as they look to expand their grand slam victories.

When is Emma Raducanu playing?

The world number 11 set to get her US Open defence underway at midnight as she takes on Alize Cornet at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

When is Andy Murray playing?

Following his breeze through the first round, Murray will take on Emilio Nava on 31 August 2022, with the time the match should start not yet confirmed.

How to watch the US Open

Fans of tennis who wish to watch the US Open can follow all of the action on Sky Sports, with full coverage of the event available on the sports channel.

How to sign up to Sky Sports

People can sign up to NOW TV to watch tennis matches on a day pass or on a monthly contract . The daily membership gives you access to all Sky channels for 24 hours for £11.99.

The monthly contract is currently at the discounted price of £25, down from £33.99 for 18 months. Again, you have access to all Sky Sports channels and Over 1000 hours of highlights and documentaries on-demand.

A completely new Sky member can sign up to Sky for £44 a month instead of £51 for 18 months which includes Premier League football, all Sky Sports channels, Sky TV and Netflix.

If you’re unable to watch the tennis on the TV, you can watch all of the action on Sky Go which can be accessed via phone, TV, laptop, tablet and console.