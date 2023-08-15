The Edward VIII half-crown coin was minted but never issued due to the monarch’s controversial abdication - and is one of only six still known to exist.

An ultra rare coin that was minted for one of Britain’s shortest-ruling monarchs is expected to fetch up to £200,000 as it goes up for auction in September. The Edward VIII half-crown coin was minted but never issued due to the king’s controversial abdication - and is one of only six still known to exist.

The uncle of the late Queen Elizabeth II ruled for just 326 days in 1936 before abdicating in order to marry an American divorcée. The tiny coin, which is the only one ever to have sold at auction, will feature in Noonan’s sale of British Coins, Tokens and Historical Medals in London next month.

The item is expected to sell for between £150,000 and £200,000. Edward VIII became the second Monarch of the House of Windsor following the death of his father, George V, in 1936, but caused political uproar after proposing to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson - who had already divorced once and was pursuing a second.

The then-Prime Minister, Stanley Baldwin, strongly opposed the marriage, deeming a divorced woman with two living ex-husbands to be politically and socially unacceptable as a prospective Queen Consort. Edward VIII’s marriage to Simpson would also conflict with his status as the titular head of the Church of England which disapproved of remarriage if a former spouse was still living.

When it became apparent that the Baldwin government would resign if his marriage went ahead, forcing a general election and ruining his status as a politically neutral monarch, he abdicated his throne and was replaced by his younger brother, George VI. Edward VIII, latterly known as the Duke of Windsor, ruled for a mere total of 326 days between January and December 1936.

After marrying Simpson in 1937 the couple toured Nazi Germany and even met Adolf Hitler, leading to rumours that the royal was a Nazi sympathiser. Though coin patterns had been created for the new monarch by the Royal Mint - all dated 1937 - by the time of his abdication, they had not yet received Royal approval and were therefore never put into circulation by the treasury.

Outlining the historical significance of the coin, Tim Wilkes, head of the Coin Department at Noonans, explained: “Edward VIII abdicated in 1936 before any coins in his name were released into circulation in Britain. Patterns of each denomination had been prepared (all dated 1937) but at the time of the abdication they had not yet received royal approval.

“After the abdication, the few coins which had been struck were locked away, and work began on the coinage of the new king, George VI. It is not known how the coins in private hands came to be in the public domain, so opportunities to acquire any of these coins are very rare and we expect this coin to be keenly contested.”

The coin to be sold by Noonans between September 19 and 20 is one of only two believed to be in private hands and was originally sold at a US auction in 1978. The remaining four are in the Royal Collection of the British Museum, and two are in the Royal Mint Collection.