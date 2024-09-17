Tuck In (or Out): Simon Bird and Jessica Knappett settle the great travel debate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cambridge alumnus Simon Bird and fellow comedian Jessica Knappett debate the nation’s hotel stay preferences with Graduate by Hilton

Brits appear to love a heated debate when it comes to travel, with hotel stay preferences a battlefield of individual quirks. New research conducted by Graduate by Hilton, which recently joined the Hilton (NYSE: HLT) portfolio, reveals that almost a quarter of Brits (22%) have ‘spirited’ debates over the right way to travel. To settle the travel score once and for all, Cambridge alumnus Simon Bird joins fellow comedian and Inbetweeners co-star Jessica Knappett to launch The Great Travel Debate.

No topic was off limits as the pair discussed their personal travel preferences - from robe etiquette, to unpacking and if they keep their bedsheets tucked or untucked. In a nod to the hospitality company’s university town roots, the duo bring humour and charm to Graduate by Hilton’s latest research, which uncovers Brits’ true travel preferences. With locations situated in prestigious UK university towns like Oxford and Cambridge, Graduate by Hilton taps into its academic heritage, making it a fitting backdrop for these lighthearted debates.

Team Simon: Like 67% of Brits, Simon always unpacks as soon as he arrives at a hotel and agrees with the 63% who don’t think it’s acceptable to leave your room in a dressing gown. He even brings his own pillows on hotel stays, with over a fifth (21%) of Brits admitting to doing the same.

Simon Bird, and Inbetweeners co-star Jessica Knappett, go toe to toe in “The Great Travel Debate"

Team Jessica: Jessica on the other hand is in strong agreement with the 18% of Brits who take a more carefree travel approach, by proudly walking around the hotel in a dressing gown and living out of their bag for the duration of their stay (27%).

The most divisive topic between the comedic duo was bed sheet preferences. Jessica agrees with the 64% of Brits who untuck their bed sheets, whilst Simon feels passionately that the bed sheets should stay tightly tucked throughout the night - with a quarter of the nation in agreement.

The most contentious travel topics include:

Whether you immediately unpack a bag (67%) or live out of the suitcase (27%) If leaving the hotel room wearing a dressing gown is acceptable (18%) or not (63%) Keeping the bed sheets tucked in tight (25%) or having them loose (64%) Whether you bring your own tea bags with you (17% do!) If you should take some ‘to-go’ items from the breakfast buffet for later (44%) or not take anything (46%) Making polite conversation with other hotel guests whilst riding in the lift (27%), or preferring to enjoy the silence (48%) Whether you prefer to set an alarm (50%) or not (32%) If changing toast settings on the conveyor belt is acceptable (38%) or not (27%)

Simon Bird said: "It was great fun to be back in Cambridge for a fiery and full-throated debate with my good friend Jess Knappett. I was delighted to learn that the majority of Brits follow my lead and unpack on arrival. "Chaos is the law of nature, order is the dream of man." That's my motto. I look forward to hearing where the country stands on other travel-related hot potatoes. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion of course. Unless they disagree with me, in which case they could not be more wrong.”

Jessica Knappett, said: “I find it very interesting that Simon and I have such different views when it comes to hotel stays, I had no idea after all these years being friends! I just don’t see the need in unpacking my bag, and I'll always be the one walking around in a robe, wherever I go - whether it's breakfast or a nightcap at the bar, I'm bringing that slice of fluffy heaven with me everywhere.”

Kevin Osterhaus, president, lifestyle brands, Hilton, said: "I am Team Simon on this debate (sorry Jessica!). Partnering with Simon and Jessica to settle The Great Travel Debates has been a fantastic way to welcome Graduate into the Hilton family, especially given the legendary debate culture at universities like Oxford and Cambridge. Regardless of your travel preferences, Graduate by Hilton taps into those storied traditions that make these universities and their communities so special. For guests, it’s more than a place to rest your head, but a way to immerse yourself in nostalgia and collegiate spirit.”

Graduate by Hilton is a globally established brand with 34 hotels routed in university towns. The two UK properties are set in Oxford and Cambridge. Graduate by Hilton Cambridge is located on the banks of the River Cam, with inspiration from centuries of rich traditions and academic life. The Randolph Hotel Oxford, a Graduate by Hilton is on Beaumont Street in the centre of Oxford and is just steps away from the University of Oxford and its iconic colleges.