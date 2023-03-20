Tributes have poured in for a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in the early hours of Sunday (March 19) during a house party in Leeds. Four people - two 18-year-olds and two 19-year-olds - have since been arrested and remain in police custody on suspicion of murder.

Police said they received reports of a disturbance at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley at 2.48am on Sunday, where a party involving a large number of people had been taking place. The ambulance service then received another call of a male reported to have been stabbed at the address.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said: “The loss of a young life in such sudden and violent circumstances is an absolute tragedy, and we are treating this incident very seriously and doing everything we can to identify those responsible.

“We are continuing to support this young man’s family at what is clearly an incredibly difficult time for them, and we are committed to getting them the answers they need as we progress our enquiries.

“Our investigation is still in its very early stages, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to build up a picture of the full circumstances of this incident. We are aware there were a large number of people attending a party at the address when the victim was attacked, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was there and who witnessed any part of this incident.”

Tributes have since flooded in on West Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page for the victim. One said: “Rest in peace. He always had such a smile on his face. I can’t imagine how friends and family are feeling at this time. Sending my deepest condolences to them.”

Another wrote how heartbreaking it must have been for his family due to the fact that it happened on Mother’s Day. He wrote: “His poor mum - Mother’s Day today. Can’t believe that someone would take someone’s life like this. RIP young man. Condolences to his family.”

A comment said: “My heart breaks for this young lad’s family and friends, how dare someone else end such a young life.. His parents gave everything for over 17 years to watch their child grow up just to have him taken from them. Absolutely heartbreaking.”

Police at the scene in Salisbury Grove Armley, where a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a house party.

West Yorkshire Police has also issued an appeal for those with information to come forward to assist them in their enquiries, including any relevant CCTV, phone or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.

