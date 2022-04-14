Top vaping etiquette tips revealed by experts to respect those around you

Etiquette experts have revealed the vaping do’s and don’ts including never during mealtimes, not during Zoom calls, and if in doubt, ask.

Vape use is on the rise, but six in 10 nicotine users living in Yorkshire admit they’re not clear on what is and isn’t good social vaping etiquette.

While 38 per cent consider vaping in public to be a ‘social minefield.’

But help is at hand – five years since their last guide, leading authority on etiquette and behaviour, Debrett's have teamed up with Vuse to update its advice.

The tips were developed following research of 2,000 adult nicotine users which found seven in 10 of those living in Yorkshire believe vaping etiquette is ‘important.’

A spokesperson for Debrett's said: “The number of people who vape in the UK has increased significantly in recent years, but the rules around vaping are not always clear.

“Five years on from our first guide to vaping etiquette, we’re delighted to team up with Vuse to share our top tips for being a courteous and considerate vaper.”

According to the etiquette guide, if it’s not apparent whether the public area you’re in allows vaping, simply ask a member of staff.

And if the answer is no, “take this news with good grace” because that way “people will appreciate your good manners and consideration.”

The guide also advises against vaping in “small spaces like lifts or public loos” and “hospitals or other healthcare settings.”

And many of those who reside in Yorkshire share this opinion – 40 per cent think it’s wrong do it in a hospital.

While vaping in a lift is considered to be off-limits by 32 per cent, and 23 per cent feel the same way about vaping in public toilets.

Be mindful in public

The tips also state “engulfing others – or their surroundings – in a vape cloud is not socially acceptable.”

And 26 per cent of Yorkshire residents agree - when vaping in public, they think users should have to reduce the wattage setting on their device to minimise the vapour clouds where possible.

When it comes to food, there is no ambiguity: “vapers shouldn’t vape while consuming food or drink.”

More than four in 10 Yorkshire locals seem to be of a similar mind – arguing restaurants should be off limits for vapers.

Similarly, 28 per cent think it’s best to avoid vaping where food is being prepared.

Workplace vaping is not recommended – “unless your employer has given permission”, while doing it during meetings, Zoom calls, and job interviews can suggest someone is “not focused.”

On this note, three in 10 adults from Yorkshire polled through OnePoll think vaping shouldn’t take place in an offices.

A spokesperson for Vuse, which commissioned the research, said: “We hope this newly updated guidance will spare vape users any awkward situations – as the study shows there is lots of confusion over what’s good vaping social etiquette.

“But clearly it’s important to respect those around you and be as accommodating as you can.”

Vaping Etiquette