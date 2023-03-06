A TikTok trend claims to show whether people are “soulmates” by comparing the moon on the day they were born. The social media trend sees people create a video that compares the phases of the moon on the day that two people were born to find out if their relationship was written in the stars.

If the two moon phases slot together well, combining to create a picture of the full moon, then the people are soulmates, the trend claims. And you can create your own using a couple of online tools.

Obviously, there is no evidence that the moon phase actually determines how compatible you are with your significant other. So if you’re not a fan of the results, there’s no need to worry.

How to create a ‘moon phase’ soulmate test video for TikTok

The first thing to do to create one of the videos is to head to a site that tracks the phases of the moon that will let you use a calendar to choose any date in history. The site should also allow you to get a picture of how the moon would have looked on that night.

Take a screenshot, or save the image, of the Moon’s phase on your own birthday and then do the same for whoever you want to do the trend with. Then make your video using a tool such as Capcut.

Download the app, on iOS and Android, and use that to find a template with the trend. You’ll then be able to make your own, by adding the screenshot you saved earlier as well as any text you want to include, such as you and your partner’s names.