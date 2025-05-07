Three-quarters of people in Leeds think AI is ‘annoying’ - and most can spot when someone is using ChatGPT

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three-quarters of people in Leeds believe the increasing use of artificial intelligence in daily life is becoming ‘annoying’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research from mobile network operator Talkmobile reveals that a third of residents in Leeds (34%) think negatively when it comes to AI - from ChatGPT to AI videos and chatbots.

But the study has revealed a generational divide among people living in Leeds when it comes to AI and its rising prevalence in modern Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three-quarters of the city’s Gen Z (aged 18 to 27) think AI is having a negative effect on life (75%), while millennials (aged 28 to 43) are the most positive about it, with nearly two-fifths (38%) believing it brings a benefit to their lives.

Gen Zs have the sharpest eye for noticing AI with almost four in five (79%) saying they can spot the tell-tale signs

Three-quarters (74%) of Leeds locals think the frequent use of AI is becoming ‘annoying’.

Three-fifths (60%) of Leeds residents believe it is ‘easy’ to spot when someone is using AI software like ChatGPT.

Gen Z have the sharpest eye for noticing AI, three-quarters (75%) saying they can spot the tell-tale signs - while three in five boomers (59%) think they would struggle to identify it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half (48%) of Leeds residents have ‘never’ used AI in their lives, however, almost two in 10 (16%) use it on a ‘weekly’ basis, with another 7% using it daily.

Gen Z were the generation who used it most, more than once daily, with a quarter (25%).

Half (54%) of people living in Leeds have stated that they would be ‘annoyed’ if they found a work colleague using AI to do their job.

In an ever-changing world of AI, Talkmobile - the winner of eight customer care awards since 2023 – promotes great value over complexity, and is committed to connecting its customers with a real person in its call centre in under 20 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Negativity towards AI is slightly lower in the Yorkshire city compared to the rest of the UK, which is at 37%, according to the survey of 2,000 adults from across the nation.

​​For the study, researchers quizzed 2,000 Brits across all age groups about their views on AI, how the technology is being used and in which circumstances it is appropriate.

Half (50%) of UK adults aged 60 to 78 believe AI is having a negative impact on society, compared to one in 10 (14%) who think it is having a positive influence.

Sarah Boyle, Head of Operations at Talkmobilesaid: “There are very few aspects of our lives that are not already influenced by AI - the genie is out of the bottle, it is here to stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we at Talkmobile share in the excitement that this new tech offers the world, we know just how much our customers value that human connection.

“For us, communication means human to human contact – and that will never seem old fashioned to us.”

​