Three-quarters of people in Leeds are in a neighbourhood WhatsApp group

By Robert Claybourne
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
The majority of people in Leeds are in a neighbourhood WhatsApp chat group used for curtain-twitching and keeping-up with the Joneses.

New research from online estate agents Purplebricks reveals three-quarters (76%) of residents living in Leeds follow the latest local dramas in a group chat with people living along their street.

Six in ten (64%) people say they mainly use the chat for ‘general updates’ about the area, while nearly half (45%) say they are in these chats for ‘safety or crime prevention purposes’.

The two biggest conversation topics are discussing ‘local events’ (39%) as well as ‘local gossip’ (39%).

Neighbourhood WhatsApp chat groups are used mostly for curtain-twitching and keeping-up with the Joneses.
Neighbourhood WhatsApp chat groups are used mostly for curtain-twitching and keeping-up with the Joneses.

Almost a third of residents say their chat is a platform for ‘calling out bad parking’ (32%), while others say it is used to discuss ‘bin collection days’ (30%).

The weather is also a regular talking point in nearly two-fifths of chats in the West Yorkshire city.

Membership of WhatsApp chats in Leeds is slightly lower compared to the rest of the UK, which is at 88%, according to a survey of 2,000 adults from across the nation.

Two in 10 (21%) UK adults keep their local street chat on ‘mute’ while nearly as many (18%) admit they would love to leave, but feel it is too awkward to do so.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of Brits said they would be prepared to banish a neighbour from the group if their chat etiquette became rowdy or unwelcome.

More men (87%) than women (82%) are in local WhatsApp chats, and membership is most prevalent among the youngest generation of adults, with interest waning as people get older.

Gen Z leads the way with a staggering nine in ten (91%) saying they are members of a street chat group. Millennials (87%) and Gen X (82%) are close behind, with eight in 10 involved.

Three-quarter (77%) of Britain’s Baby Boom generation are members of local chats.

Scots are the nosiest neighbours with nine in 10 (95%) admitting they’re in a local WhatsApp chat. Yorkshire and Humber has the fewest chat members, with seven in 10 (77%) in a group.

Tom Evans, Sales Director at Purplebricks Estate Agency, said: “Every man’s home is his castle, as they say, it’s no wonder he wants to know what’s going on beyond the ramparts.”

