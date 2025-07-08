The Truth About Smoke Alarms: What Every Homeowner Should Know

If there’s one thing that should be common knowledge but sadly isn’t, it’s this: smoke alarms don’t last forever.

I’m often surprised by how many homes I visit where the smoke alarms are more than a decade old—some even yellowed with age and dust. It’s not that people are careless. It’s just that most folks aren’t aware these life-saving devices have a shelf life.

Smoke Alarms Should Be Replaced Every 10 Years

Yes, every 10 years. Even if they seem to work fine, the sensors inside degrade over time. By the 10-year mark, they can’t be relied upon to detect smoke accurately. That’s why every modern smoke alarm has a “replace by” date printed on the unit, usually on the back. If you can’t find it, or you’re unsure how old your alarm is, it’s safest to replace it.

A newly installed, mains powered optical smoke alarm with 10 year lithium battery backup.

Press the Test Button—But Not Just Once

Testing your alarm is easy—just press the button until it sounds. But this should be done monthly, not just when it crosses your mind. That quick press checks the sounder and battery, but remember: it doesn’t test the smoke detection itself, which is why regular replacement is still necessary.

That Annoying Beep Is Too Late

Most older smoke alarms use a 9V (PP3) battery that needs replacing every year. That’s usually stated clearly in the instruction booklet—which, if the installer was doing things properly, should have been left behind and explained at the time. But in many cases, these booklets go missing or were never read in the first place. The result? Most people don’t replace the battery until it starts beeping—and that beep often means the alarm hasn’t been fully functional for some time.

A label on a smoke alarm showing the date of manufacture and date of replacement.

Newer Models Are Safer and Simpler

Modern alarms with sealed 10-year lithium backup batteries are a big improvement. There’s no battery to change, no risk of someone taking it out to stop the beeping, and you’ll get a warning at the end of the alarm’s life instead of a constant midnight chirp. In short, they’re safer, smarter, and one less thing to put on your yearly to-do list.

Landlords—This Is the Law

If you rent out property, the rules are even stricter. By law, you must have at least one working smoke alarm on every floor of your rental property. Carbon monoxide alarms are also required in any room with a solid fuel appliance, and in many cases now with gas boilers too. These alarms must be tested at the start of every tenancy—and your tenants should be encouraged to test them regularly.

Failing to comply can lead to fines and, more seriously, put lives at risk.

What Type of Alarm Do I Need?

There are several types of smoke alarms, and not all are equal:

Ionisation alarms detect fast-flaming fires but are more prone to false alarms near kitchens.

Optical (photoelectric) alarms are better at detecting slow, smouldering fires—like a cigarette on a sofa.

Heat alarms are ideal for kitchens and garages, as they react to high temperature rather than smoke.

The best protection comes from a linked system—so when one alarm sounds, they all do. You can get wired or wireless interlinked alarms depending on your budget and the layout of your home.

For most homes today, I recommend installing a mix of Aico mains-powered, interlinked optical smoke alarms and heat alarms with sealed 10-year lithium backups. They’re reliable, compliant, and won’t leave you guessing.

Don’t Take a Chance on Outdated Alarms

Your smoke alarm is the only thing standing between a small fire and a tragedy. It’s there to protect your family, your tenants, your home—and it only works if it’s up to date and properly maintained.

At AJOB Electrical Ltd, we offer expert advice and installation of compliant, modern fire alarm systems for homes across Leeds and Wakefield. Whether you’re a homeowner unsure about the state of your alarms or a landlord needing to meet your legal obligations, we can help.

If you’re not sure where to start, feel free to visit our website at www.ajobelectrical.com or give us a call. We’re always happy to offer honest advice—no jargon, no pressure.