The top celebrities Brits would NEVER cut from their group shots

Getting everyone in the shot is Brits biggest frustration when it comes to taking group shots | Shutterstock

Everyone remembers ‘that’ Oscars group selfie in 2014 - when Jared Leto was left on the sidelines.

The infamous crop-out moment sparked conversations on group shots and who makes the cut.

And it’s safe to say, you don’t want to be the person on the end.

As stars prepare to shine at the Oscars 2025, Samsung – whose new Galaxy S25 camera has Ultra-Wide mode that means no one is left out – surveyed the nation on the top red-carpet celebs that would make the cut for a group shot.

From Margot Robbie to Tom Holland, the results are in for the famous faces too iconic to be excluded, according to Brits.

Tom Hanks takes the crown as Britain’s favourite celebrity for a group photo, with a fifth of Brits declaring him a must-have in any group shot.

Hot on his heels are British actors Idris Elba and Olivia Coleman, among the top ten talents Brits admire.

What sways Brits’ celebrity selfie choices? A significant two-thirds (66%) admit that their personality is what sways their preference for who makes the cut, followed by their talent (55%) and how attractive they are (36%).

Getting everyone in the shot is Brits biggest frustration when it comes to taking group shots, according to 43 per cent of us.

75 per cent of Brits have experienced struggling to fit everyone in | Shutterstock

In fact, a staggering 75 per cent of Brits have experienced struggling to fit everyone in. Therefore, it’s no surprise that a third have experienced someone being sidelined (29%) and a fifth have personally been cut out themselves before (18%).

To prevent any future faux pas, the Galaxy S25 series Ultra-Wide camera can capture photos at even more ranges and angles.

Whether you’re capturing a star-studded red-carpet shot, the atmosphere of an after-party or even getting a full family portrait, the Ultra-Wide precision lens makes it possible.

Annika Bizon, Director of Mobile Experience, Samsung UK & Ireland, says: “Samsung’s 50MP Ultra-Wide len gives you even more control and creative power when taking photos – ensuring no one is cropped out.

“You can capture everyone in the frame in the highest quality - no awkward poses or cropping required.”

It comes as 81 per cent found an ultra-wide camera lens appealing and 41 per cent saying this feature would influence their decision when purchasing a new smartphone.

Top celebrities that Brits would never cut from their group shots:

Tom Hanks Idris Elba Brad Pitt Margot Robbie Lady Gaga Olivia Colman Meryl Streep Leonardo DiCaprio Jennifer Lawrence Tom Holland