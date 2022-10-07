The Super Mario Bros Movie: teaser trailer offers a chance to hear Chris Pratt voice titular character
Minions studio Illumination have released a teaser trailer of The Super Mario Bros. movie and yes - you can hear how Chris Pratt approached the character
After Nintendo Direct released the teaser poster for the forthcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie, animation studio Illumination (who are responsible for the Minions franchise) have now dropped a teaser trailer for the film.
The trailer offers Nintendo fans a chance to not only have a look at the animation style used in the forthcoming movie, but also a glimpse into both the characters and the voices involved in the production.
Perhaps the most important question on everyone’s mind since the cast announcement for the movie is how Chris Pratt, star of the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies, will approach the voice of the Italian plumber.
Would he attempt to mimic the exaggerated accent maybe Mario fans are familiar with throughout the video game franchise?
Or, much like Bob Hoskins did in the 90s adaptation of Nintendo’s flagship character, will Chris Pratt just voice it as Chris Pratt?
Find out for yourself by watching the teaser trailer below.
Who else is in The Super Mario Bros. Movie?
At the Nintendo Direct 2021 presentation in September of that year, Super Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced that the following actors were confirmed to voice character in the new movie
The Super Mario Bros. Movie voice cast
- Chris Pratt as Mario
- Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach
- Charlie Day as Luigi
- Jack Black as Bowser
- Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
- Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
- Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
- Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike
- Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
- Khary Payton as The Penguin King
The announcement also confirmed that the voice of Marion from the video game series, Charles Martinet, will also be a voice cameo in the movie.
When will The Super Marios Bros. Movie be released?
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures on March 31, 2023 in cinemas nationwide.