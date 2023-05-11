Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The most popular baby names in 2023 so far revealed: Olivia & Noah take top spots - full list

These are the most popular names in 2023 so far, according to Baby Center.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 11th May 2023, 16:28 BST- 2 min read

After holding on to the top spot for five years, Liam has been surpassed as the most popular baby name for boys. Baby Center, a digital resource for parents that helps expectant parents explore and select baby names in the US, publishes an annual list of the most popular names.

The site also keeps track of the most popular names in real time, with the list changing as parents share what names they have chosen for their newborns. According to the most recent statistics, Liam has been the most popular boy’s name since 2019, however, Noah, which was ranked in second place in 2022, has clinched the top spot for baby boys this year so far.

Aiden and James round out the top five names for boys, moving up to number four and number five, respectively, and replacing Elijah and Meteo which held the spots last year.

The most popular girl’s names have also shifted slightly, with Luna climbing four spots from last year. Olivia, on the other hand, has remained at the top of the list for the third year in a row.

Sophia, which was the most popular name for 11 years in a row, has fallen, with the name not even making it to the top 10. However, Lily’s fortunes are improving as it has grown in popularity among expectant parents.

While the list follows the current trend in the US, the UK has yet to reveal its list for 2023. Muhammad was named the most popular baby boy in the UK in 2022, but he is now ranked 37th in the US. Noah also proved to be popular among UK parents as it ranked second on the boys’ list, closely followed by Jack, Theo, Leo, Oliver and George.

On the girl’s list, Lily surpassed Olivia to take the top spot for the first time in seven years.

Sophia came in second, Olivia came in third, and Amelia came in fourth for 2022. Ava, Isla, Freya, Aria, Ivy and Mia were the other names to emerge in the top 10 on the girls list.

Top 50 most popular baby names in 2023 so far

Girls 

  1. Olivia
  2. Layla
  3. Maya
  4. Chloe
  5. Gianna
  6. Hazel
  7. Nova
  8. Willow
  9. Elizabeth
  10. Ivy
  11. Nora
  12. Athena
  13. Isla
  14. Scarlett
  15. Zoey
  16. Delilah
  17. Avery
  18. Mila
  19. Paisley
  20. Lucy
  21. Penelope
  22. Eliana
  23. Hannah
  24. Leah
  25. Madison
  26. Maria
  27. Savannah
  28. Gabriella
  29. Emma
  30. Charlotte
  31. Isabella
  32. Ava
  33. Amelia
  34. Luna
  35. Lily
  36. Aurora
  37. Sophia
  38. Harper
  39. Mia
  40. Ellie
  41. Evelyn
  42. Grace
  43. Violet
  44. Aria
  45. Elena
  46. Ella
  47. Abigail
  48. Victoria
  49. Sofia
  50. Emily

Boys

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. Leo
  6. Mateo
  7. Ethan
  8. James
  9. Lucas
  10. Aiden
  11. Luca
  12. Asher
  13. Jack
  14. Logan
  15. Mason
  16. Michael
  17. Benjamin
  18. Luke
  19. Theo
  20. Kai
  21. Levi
  22. Carter
  23. Daniel
  24. Henry
  25. Sebastian
  26. Jayden
  27. Elias
  28. Ezra
  29. William
  30. Jackson
  31. Alexander
  32. Julian
  33. Gabriel
  34. Hudson
  35. John
  36. Maverick
  37. Muhammad
  38. Adam
  39. Nathan
  40. Samuel
  41. Thomas
  42. Jacob
  43. Waylon
  44. David
  45. Josiah
  46. Atlas
  47. Grayson
  48. Matthew
  49. Micah
  50. Wyatt
