Who doesn’t love a Christmas Market? There’s nothing quite like wrapping up warm and heading into a city centre adorned with fairy lights to sample festive treats and pick up unique gifts to get you into the festive spirit.

But Christmas Markets have a reputation for being pricey. Winter Wonderland in London receives 2.5 million visitors annually, but the event is also known for its expensive drinks, food and rides - all in addition to ticket prices at peak times.

With the cost of living crisis in full swing and 51% of households having to put a limit on gift spending this year, an £8.50 mulled wine is far from ideal. Luckily, Christmas markets across the UK vary in price.

Diamond Trailers has conducted a study into the most expensive - and affordable - markets. The company used Google Trends data to discover the UK’s most searched for markets, before contacting organisers directly or using available online data to find the most expensive places for mulled wine or a pint.

Here are the most expensive and affordable Christmas Markets you can visit in the UK:

Google Trends Data Reveals The UK’s Most Popular Christmas Markets:

Winter Wonderland, London

Manchester Christmas Market

Edinburgh Christmas Market

Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market

York Christmas Market

Liverpool Christmas Market

Nottingham Winter Wonderland

Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market

Sheffield Christmas Markets

Bath Christmas Market

Christmas shoppers browse stalls at the traditional Christmas market in Bath.

Average Cost of Mulled Wine (From Most to Least Expensive):

Edinburgh Christmas Market: £7

Winter Wonderland (London): £6

York Christmas Market: £6

Liverpool Christmas Market: £6

Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market: £6

Manchester Christmas Market: £5

Nottingham Winter Wonderland: £5

Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market: £5

Sheffield Christmas Markets: £5

Bath Christmas Market: £5

Average Cost Of A Pint (From Most to Least Expensive):

Edinburgh: £8.50

Nottingham: £7

London: £6.50

Liverpool: £6.50

Birmingham: £5.50

York: £5.50

Manchester: £5

Exeter: £5

Bath: £5

Sheffield: £5

We additionally conducted a study using TripAdvisor review data to see how many reviews mentioned the cost of the market:

City and % of Reviews Cost-Related:

1. London: 28.30%

2. Edinburgh: 27.4%

3. Manchester: 26.1%

4. Bath: 16.7%

5. Nottingham: 15.4%

6. Birmingham: 13.8%

7. Liverpool: 11.1%

8. York: 10%

9. Exeter: 6.3%

10. Sheffield: 0%