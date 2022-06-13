The hit west end production of David Walliams is coming to York

The bestselling children’s author David Walliams and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up for a brand-new tour of their hit West End production of Billionaire Boy. The show will be on tour from across many locations this summer. (pictured below)

This is their third collaboration after the Olivier Award nominated Gangsta Granny and acclaimed Awful Auntie productions. David Walliams is one of today’s most influential writers. Since the publication of his first novel, The Boy in the Dress (2008), David Walliams has celebrated more than ten years of writing success.

Billionaire Boy started life as a David Walliams novel for children in 2010, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books, and was filmed for the BBC in 2016.

Billionaire Boy tells the story of Joe Spud, who is twelve years old and the richest boy in the country. He has his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and £100,000 a week pocket money.

But what Joe doesn't have is a friend. So he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local comp. But things don't go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries find what money can't buy!

David Walliams said: ""What a magnificent show! If this production as on Britain’s Got Talent, I’d be giving it the Golden Buzzer! It couldn’t be better!"