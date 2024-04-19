The Good Food Guide: How you can help find the UK's best restaurant and potentially bag yourself £250 voucher

Do you know where Britain’s best restaurant is?
By Joe Cawthorn
Published 19th Apr 2024, 11:33 BST
We all have our favourite restaurants, whether it be your go-to steak house, the best veggie outlet in your city or a firm family favourite that has served your favourite dish for generations.

Now we have the chance to shout about them and put our name in the hat to win a £250 restaurant voucher.

