The AI divide: UK sectors split on AI’s potential vs. risks

New research by a Yorkshire-based software development firm reveals that AI optimism in the UK is strongest in retail, media, IT, and energy, while finance, healthcare, and creative industries are sceptical.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A nationwide survey amongst 2,120 UK professionals, across all sectors, conducted by Wakefield software development firm, Propel Tech, highlights a significant divide in how different industries perceive AI’s impact.

37% of professionals (780 respondents) believe AI will transform lives for the better, however, the majority, 53%, believe AI’s risks outweigh its benefits.

Which sectors see AI as a force for good?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Brown, Propel Tech founder

Industries at the forefront of digital transformation and automation - such as retail (43% positive), IT (39%), media & communications (30%), and energy (42%) - are more likely to see AI as an enabler of innovation and efficiency.

In the retail sector, enthusiasm for AI is particularly strong. While only 12% of retail organisations have currently adopted AI, a striking 85% expect AI to transform their industry. From AI-driven personalisation and demand forecasting to automated customer service, businesses in this sector are already seeing the benefits of machine learning and predictive analytics.

Andy Brown, founder of Propel Tech, believes certain sectors are embracing AI because they have already seen tangible benefits: "AI-driven personalisation in retail, automation in IT, and media advancements like AI-generated content are reshaping these industries. Meanwhile, the energy sector is leveraging AI for smarter grid management and sustainability efforts. Those who work with AI daily tend to be more optimistic about its potential."

The survey found that finance (59%), healthcare (57%), and creative industries (61%) expressed the greatest concern over AI’s risks. These fears stem from job displacement, data privacy concerns, and ethical dilemmas surrounding AI-generated work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

37% of professionals believe AI will transform lives for the better

In finance, 59% of people express negative views due to worries over job automation and the transparency of AI in fraud detection and algorithmic trading. Similarly, in healthcare, 57% are concerned about AI’s role, with fears surrounding data privacy and machine errors despite its potential in diagnostics and patient care. The creative industries also see 61% of negative responses, primarily due to concerns over originality, ownership, and job security as AI-generated content and automation rise. Only 10% of respondents remain undecided, with the highest uncertainty being in the education, agriculture, and hospitality sectors.

While energy professionals were more positive about AI, 33% still expressed concerns—particularly around automation leading to job losses in traditional roles and the reliance on AI for critical infrastructure.

The key to balancing AI’s potential and risks

Despite the divide, businesses across all sectors recognise that software is an essential investment, whether to drive growth or to manage AI-related risks.

53% professionals are sceptical about AI

"The challenge isn’t AI itself, it’s ensuring businesses have the right tools and strategies to make AI work for them," Brown adds. "Bespoke software can bridge this gap by offering industry-specific solutions that enhance human expertise rather than replace it."

What’s next?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a recent report from Capital Economics for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), only 15% of UK businesses have adopted at least one AI technology, translating to around 432,000 companies. This slow uptake suggests that, while AI’s potential is widely recognised, many organisations remain hesitant due to concerns over risks, cost, and implementation challenges.

For AI adoption to accelerate, sector-specific concerns must be addressed to ensure technology serves industries rather than disrupts them. The survey highlights a need for responsible AI development, workforce upskilling, and ethical safeguards to maximise AI’s benefits while mitigating risks.