Rightmove has revealed the list of the 10 happiest places to live in the UK.
Every year, Rightmove - the UK’s largest online real estate company - compiles the list which is based on opinions from residents, taking into account what makes them happy to live there, and things that make the areas excellent.
Check out the list below which is ranked from 10th area on the list, to the location that took the top spot.
1. 10 - Hexham, North East
Northumberland market town Hexham, located in the North East is 10th on the list. Hexham is close to the iconic landmark Hadrian’s Wall, and is home to the beautiful Sele Park and Hexham House.
2. 9 - St Ives, South West
Cornwall town St Ives, is ninth on the list due to its stunning beaches and art scene. Located in the South West, St Ives is a British holiday hotspot.
3. 8 - Kensington and Chelsea, Greater London
Greater London up-scale areas Kensington and Chelsea are joint eighth on the list. Both areas have beautiful buildings and homes, as well as smart boutiques and London landmarks.
4. 7 - Hemel Hempstead, East of England
Located in Hertfordshire, Hemel Hempstead is seventh on the list. Hemel Hempstead has a new and old town, and is home to stunning sights.
5. 6 - Skipton, Yorkshire and The Humber
Coming in sixth place is market town Skipton, located in Yorkshire and The Humber. Packed with rich history, Skipton is home to one of the oldest mills in North Yorkshire.
6. 5 - Cirencester, South West
Another market town, Cirencester comes in fifth place. Located in the South West, Cirencester lies on the River Churn, a tributary of the River Thames. It is the largest town located within The Cotswolds.