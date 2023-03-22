Tesco shoppers have been left frustrated after the supermarket revealed it will be slashing the value of its much-loved Clubcard points. Tesco will cut the value of its reward points by a third in June so Clubcard customers will only be able to double the value rather than triple them when they spend them on a restaurant meal, day trip or cinema outing deal.

When shoppers collect Clubcard points, they can be converted into Tesco vouchers to use in the supermarket, with each point worth 1p in-store – so 500 points are worth £5. However, when points are exchanged for codes to spend with the company’s reward partners, they are worth 3p – so 500 points get £15.

However, Tesco has revealed this will change on June 14, when points will be converted to 2p, or £10 for 500 points. This means customers will have less to spend for their money at Tesco’s reward partners such as Pizza Express, Legoland, Alton Towers, Cineworld and Hotels.com.

Tesco said the latest revaluation would allow it to maintain a wide range of Clubcard rewards. But customers have been left angered by the change

One person tweeted: “Just cashed in all my @Tesco Clubcard vouchers whilst they’re still worth 3x face value. I can still remember when they were 4x!”

Another added: “Been a loyal @Tesco customer for years, but thanks to them changing their club-card scheme and the prices soaring- I will be shopping elsewhere!!”

And a third tweeted to ask Martin Lewis for alternative loyalty schemes to use instead: “Hi Martin, what do you make of the Tesco Clubcard Reward fiasco? Terrible decision - we use our Clubcard credit card for everyday spending and pay it off in full every month to build up points & rewards. Any decent alternatives out there we can look at from June?”

Tesco is making changes to its Clubcard scheme next week

In an email to customers, Tesco chief customer officer, Alessandra Bellini, said the move would “make sure we can continue to provide you with a wide range of exciting rewards while keeping our product prices low”.

Tesco Clubcard - when will the value of points change

