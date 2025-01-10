Ten reasons to embrace winter walks in Yorkshire this January

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s chillier, darker, wetter and frostier, but that’s no reason to hang up your walking boots until the spring! From the health and wellbeing benefits, to the opportunity for unexpected adventures, there are so many reasons to step outside this winter.

Britain’s walking charity, the Ramblers, is encouraging everyone to embrace the season ahead; to wrap up warm head out for a winter walk. From a leisurely local meander to a rugged challenge, a picturesque stroll to a dramatic stomp, it’s time to get outdoors!

Whether you’re a seasoned walker or new to embracing the outdoors in colder temperatures, Heather Thompson, Walking Experience Programmes Manager at the Ramblers, offers 10 reasons to enjoy all that walking has to offer in winter, with tips to open the way for everyone.

It Lifts Your Mood

A brisk 10-minute walk increases serotonin, improves alertness, and helps combat Seasonal Affective Disorder. Whether solo or with friends, walking is a simple way to feel sharper and more positive. Everyone can try three group walks for free before joining the Ramblers, which can be a great way to get started.

It Helps Keep You Fit and Healthy

As the temperature drops, it’s easy to stay indoors, but getting out for just a 20 minute walk a day can lower your risk of heart disease, and 10,000 steps could slash the risk of dementia by 50%.

It Boosts Your Mental Health

The new year can be an overwhelming time, with sunlight is in short supply. Stepping outside can be the perfect answer to reducing stress levels, sparking clarity and reconnecting you to the simple things in life. Noticing three good things in nature can significantly improve your mental health and winter’s landscapes can be wonderfully enriching and restorative.

It’s A Perfect Time Of Year To Go Stargazing

Stargazing on a clear winter’s night can be magical. Look out for different constellations, planets you can name, and if you’re lucky, even see a shooting star. The Ramblers website offers some handy tips to help you get the most from a moonlit walk.

It’s A Great Opportunity For A Foodie Delight

After a cold, crisp, brisk walk there is nothing better than coming home for a warming bowl of soup or a delicious hot chocolate. You can even combine a walk to your favorite pub and enjoy a hearty Sunday roast.

It’s A Great Way To Explore Urban Pathways

Towns and cities can be much quieter in the new year once the bustle of festivities is over, making it the perfect time to take a slow wonder down your local high street. Walking is the best way to see new things you might have not noticed before and soak it all up at a leisurely pace.

It Can Bring Bingeworthy Box Sets To Life

If you’ve spent rainy winter days watching your favourite characters fill landscapes with drama, take a walk in their shoes and explore these cinematic locations for yourself. The Ramblers routes library features walking routes for everyone, including some inspired by iconic series like Peaky Blinders, Outlander and the Netflix hit, ‘One Day’.

It Can Create New Rituals

Whatever you’re celebrating in the winter season, encourage a winter walk together with family and friends to connect, talk, laugh and create new memories and traditions.

It Helps To Embrace The Rain

Don’t let the rain stop you—walking in wet weather has some surprising benefits. Rain releases mood-boosting negative ions, clears the air for fresher breathing, and adds a sensory element with soothing sounds and an earthy petrichor scent. Walking in wet, windy weather might take a little extra preparation but the Ramblers offer tips on kit to keep you dry.

It Offers Stunning Winter Scenery

The cold days of winter transform the British countryside into a wonderland of frozen lakes, frosted hills and snowy, pretty forests making it one of the most rewarding and festive times of the year to be out on the trail.

Wrap up warm and step out. Your next adventure is just a walk away!

Visit www.ramblers.org.uk for inspiration, advice and support to help you enjoy walking this winter.