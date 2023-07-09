Tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in the UK are set to go on sale tomorrow for shows in Edinburgh and London. Millions of Swifties across the UK have registered to be in with the chance of getting tickets and nerves are at an all time high on the eve of their release.

International fans watched from afar as disaster struck for US fans trying to get tickets with thousands left without. There was such demand that, last year, the Ticketmaster site ended up crashing as people clamoured to secure a seat on her tour of North America, so fans know getting their hands on Taylor Swift tickets is like finding gold dust. Live Nation chairman, Greg Maffei, said: “We could have filled 900 stadiums.” The ticket site recorded selling over two million tickets in one day as 14 million were onsite trying to checkout.

Studies have shown that a reported 70% of fans could be left without tickets for The Eras Tour in the UK. Ticketmaster and Swift have gone to extra lengths to ensure that as many fans as possible do get tickets, and have put rules in place to deter scalpers. Most recently, Ticketmaster said there would be an allocation limit of four tickets per household and those who exceed the limit will have all tickets cancelled.

So, what time do Taylor Swift tickets go on sale? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of The Eras Tour release.

What time do Taylor Swift tickets go on sale?

Those hoping to grab tickets through the ‘Midnights’ pre-order presale event have quite the week ahead of them. Here is a full breakdown of timings for sales:

Monday July, 10

June, 21 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

June, 7 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

August, 15 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 8 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 9 - Murrayfield, Edinburgh: Tickets go on sale 3pm BST

Tuesday July, 11

June, 22 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

June, 13 - Anfield, Liverpool: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

August, 16 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 14 - Anfield, Liverpool: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 15 - Anfield, Liverpool: Tickets go on sale 3pm BST

Wednesday July, 12

June, 23 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 11am BST

August, 17 - Wembley Stadium, London: Tickets go on sale 1pm BST

June, 18 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff: Tickets go on sale 3pm BST

Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour - how to get tickets

General sales will take place on different days, depending on which city you plan to visit for The Eras Tour.

London dates - July 18

Edinburgh dates - July 19

Liverpool and Cardiff dates - July 20

