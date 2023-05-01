British nationals still in war torn Sudan will be brought out of the country on an extra flight scheduled for today (May 1). Remaining Brits will have until midday to reach an airport in the east of Sudan to catch an “exceptional” flight from Port Sudan International Airport.

A total of 2,122 people have so far been evacuated on 23 flights from Wadi Saeedna airfield near capital Khartoum, with the military working around the clock to get the remaining British citizens out of the country amid an uneasy ceasefire, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). But more that 1,000 British passport holders remain in the country.

Anyone still wishing to leave the country will now have to make their way to Port Sudan, about 400 miles from Khartoum, owing to the volatile atmosphere as the fragile ceasefire breaks down between the rival forces of General Abdel Fattah Burhan’s government and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo’s paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, said: “Evacuation flights have ended from Wadi Saeedna but our rescue efforts continue from Port Sudan.”

The evacuation of British Nationals onto an awaiting RAF aircraft at Wadi Seidna Air Base in Khartoum, Sudan at the weekend.