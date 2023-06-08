Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared an inspiring social media post from her hospital bed as she begins treatment after being diagnosed with grade three breast cancer.

Dowden took to Instagram announcing her treatment is underway, captioning an image of her smiling with two thumbs up saying: “Step one to beating cancer! Rrrrrrready for this fight and more determined than ever to get back on the dance floor.”

People flocked to the comments to wish her well. Singer Tom Fletcher wrote: "Sending you all the love today. Us Fletchers are right behind you.” Former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball commented: "Huge love and strength to you beautiful Amy.” While Amy’s Strictly co-star, Karen Hauer, added: "Love you. You’ve got this.”

The 32-year-old found a lump in her breast before her honeymoon with husband Ben Jones in April, before announcing to fans that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer back in May.

On her diagnosis, she said: “Hey all, I’ve got some news which isn’t easy to share. I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer but I’m determined to get back on that dance floor before you know it. Welsh love Amy.”