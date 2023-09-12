Watch more videos on Shots!

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova will not be given a celebrity partner this year. The 34-year-old is said to be ‘gutted’ over the decision as show bosses enhanced security measures after ‘obsessed’ fans targeted some of the dancers.

The professional dancer, who is dating fellow Strictly star Kai Widdrington, joined the show back in 2017 and will now miss out on a chance at the glitterball trophy. After filming of the launch show on Wednesday (September 6), Nadiya took to Instagram as she liked a message from a fan which accused bosses of “treating her like c***”.

A source told The Mirror: “Nadiya lives and breathes Strictly, and so to hear that she wouldn’t have a celebrity partner this year was crushing for her. She was both gutted, and very, very angry. She has come to terms with it over the past few weeks, and will do her best to support Kai during the series. But it was devastating news for her.”

The dancer, who was paired with Matt Goss in last year’s series, is thought to have been replaced by Luba Mushtuk. Luba has not had a celeb partner since 2020 but she has danced as part of the Strictly tour every year, despite not being on the show.