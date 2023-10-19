David Morgan, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), has urged people in affected areas to check for flood updates in the coming days. He said: “Storm Babet will bring heavy rain and high winds across Scotland from Wednesday evening, starting in the south-west before moving across to the north-east through Thursday and into the weekend.”

He continued: “Impacts from surface water and rivers are likely, and with catchments saturated from recent heavy rain and flooding, we’re urging people to be prepared for potential flooding. There is also concern that surface-water flooding may be exacerbated by debris blocking drainage, culverts, etc. as a result of the high winds.”

Transport Scotland has advised the public to avoid travel in red warning areas and to expect a high risk of disruption in the amber areas. Operator manager Stein Connelly said: “People need to plan ahead and be prepared. Avoid travel unless essential.

“If you do need to travel, check before you travel as your journey is likely to be affected by these latest severe weather warnings. For those in Angus and South Aberdeenshire, the advice is clear – do not travel during the period the red warning is in effect. The rain is expected to present some really challenging conditions.

“The Multi Agency Response team will be in operation to monitor conditions and co-ordinate our response. However, the public can play a key role by planning ahead. Latest Police Scotland advice is to expect a high risk of disruption across central and the north east of Scotland.

Police are also asking people not to travel across the areas of Angus and South Aberdeenshire. A spokesperson said: “It’s a rapidly moving situation, so please check the Traffic Scotland and Police Scotland social media updates and local radio bulletins for the very latest updates.”

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing for Police Scotland, added: “Our advice is to avoid any form of travel during the period of the red weather warning. Driving conditions are expected to be extremely dangerous with disruption and significant delays.

“Amber warnings still remain in place for rain and wind so high-sided vehicles in those areas should consider how essential their journey is. Don’t ignore road closure signs – they are for your safety.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf also warned against all but essential travel in the parts of Scotland affected by the red warning.

He posted on Twitter: “Please be aware of the challenging weather we are due to experience across Scotland, most severe from Thursday 18:00 – Friday 12:00.